Overuse of Smartphone May Hamper Memory In Teens: 4 Memory Boosting Foods  

Dear teenagers, here’s another reason to keep aside your smartphone for a while. If the findings of a latest study are to be believed, teenagers who have increased exposure to radiation from screens of their mobile phones, may face problems with memory retention. The study warned that the radiation could take a drastic toll on memory of teenagers if proper caution is not observed. The findings revealed that the exposure to radio frequency electromagnetic fields (RF-EMF) emitting from mobile phone use for over a year can have a negative effect on the development of figural memory in adolescents.

Figural memory is mainly located in the right brain hemisphere and association with RF-EMF was more pronounced in adolescents using the mobile phone on the right side of the head. For the study, reported in the journal Environment International, the team analysed 700 adolescents, aged 12 to 17 years, over the course of one year.

"This may suggest that indeed RF-EMF absorbed by the brain is responsible for the observed associations," said Martin Roosli, Head of Environmental Exposures and Health at the Swiss Tropical and Public Health Institute (Swiss TPH) in Switzerland.

"Potential risks to the brain can be minimized by using headphones or the loud speaker while calling, in particular when network quality is low and the mobile phone is functioning at maximum power."

Another interesting facet to note about the study was that other aspects of wireless communication use, such as sending text messages, playing games or browsing the internet showed only marginal RF-EMF exposure to the brain and were not associated with the development of memory performance.

However, "it is not yet clear how RF-EMF could potentially affect brain processes or how relevant our findings are in the long-term", Roosli said, emphasising the need for further research to rule out the influence of other factors.

The study follows up a report in 2015 with twice the sample size and more recent information on the absorption of RF-EMF in adolescents' brains during different types of wireless communication device use.

According to many previous studies there are some foods that may help boost your cognitive ability. Here are foods that may boost your memory skills.

1. Fish

Eating fish is known to be good for your brain; fish like salmon, trout and mackerel are loaded with omega-3 fatty acids that help brain build nerve cells and improve learning and memory. They are also known to reduce the risk of mental health issues like Alzheimer's disease.

2. Leafy green vegetables

If you have hated green leafy vegetables, it is time you start adding them to your plate. Cruciferous vegetables like broccoli, cabbage, spinach, et al. are loaded with vitamin A and K that fight back inflammation and help in better memory.

3. Nuts

Walnuts help you boost memory; thanks to the presence of vitamin E that helps to prevent cognitive decline by protecting cell membranes from free radical damage.

4. Turmeric

Turmeric has innumerable health benefits to offer. The compound curcumin present in the spice has great anti-inflammatory properties. It helps the brain's oxygen intake; keeps you alert and help you process information.

(With Inputs IANS)