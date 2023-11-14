On Children's Day, Kareena Kapoor Shares Pics Of Taimur, Jeh And Inaaya Enjoying Sweet Delights

Taimur, Jeh and Inaaya in one frame.

On Children's Day, the air is filled with the laughter and giggles of little ones who find joy in little things. And when it comes to food, we know anything sweet will make them happy. Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram to wish the Patuadi family's kids a delightful Children's Day. The actress shared precious moments of Inaaya, the daughter of Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu, along with Jeh and Taimur Ali Khan indulging in sweet delights. Kareena's Instagram stories featured an old photo of the trio of cousins in a candid moment, relishing ice cream. Kareena Kapoor captioned the photo with a simple yet heartfelt message, "My Loves."

Soha Ali Khan also contributed to the joyous celebration, sharing the same photo on her Instagram stories earlier and writing "Happy Children's Day". The picture beautifully captures the bond shared by the cousins as they enjoy the sweet treat together.

Adding to the sweetness, Saba Ali Khan Pataudi, sister of Saif and Soha Ali Khan, shared glimpses of more special moments. One picture which was reshared by Kareena Kapoor on Instagram Stories captured Taimur and Jeh savouring candy floss - a sugary delight that brings smiles to every child's face.

Saba Ali Khan Pataudi wrote in the caption of the post, "To the loves of my life... Phupi to Sara and Iggy, Bua jaan to Timtim and Jeh Baba...and Aani to my Innijaan. Last but not least...Apajaan to Soha! My first doll! I live for my moments with these darlings! Stay blessed my babies. Love you always and forever!"