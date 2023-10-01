Soha Ali Khan's Daughter Inaaya's Birthday Party Was All About Cake And Cotton Candy

Soha Ali Khan shared pictures of the birthday party on social media. Photo Credit: Instagram/sakpataudi

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemu's adorable daughter Inaaya celebrated her 6th birthday on September 29, 2023. Thanks to Soha's recent Instagram post, we got a delightful glimpse into the celebrations. Birthday theme: Paw Patrol. Inaaya's uncle, actor Saif Ali Khan and his sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan were part of the birthday bash. The first snapshot captured the sweet moment of cake-cutting, with Inaaya standing at the centre. The Paw Patrol theme cake featured charming cartoon characters. The white fondant cake with sprinkles looked yummy. "Happy birthday Inaaya," was the icing on the cake. As we delved deeper into the photo album, we were treated to more heartwarming moments: the birthday girl dressed in a pretty pink dress having a blast with her friends, Saif Ali Khan entertaining the little guests, and a cotton candy party that surely delighted every young palate. Don't miss the charming unicorn model that added an extra dose of magic to this special day.

Captioning the post, Soha Ali Khan wrote, "When your child says I don't want a birthday party, I just want my 3 closest friends, my family and unlimited cotton candy ... count your blessings !! Thank you all for your wishes", sling with red heart, birthday cake and evil eye emojis.

Take a look at Soha Ali Khan's post:

Kareena Kapoor did not miss the chance to shower her niece with love and chocolate cake on the special day. She has shared a special photo album on Instagram. The carousel of images offered a delightful peek into the bond between Inaaya, Jeh, and Taimur. One particular snapshot captured a heartwarming moment when Kareena and Taimur lovingly fed little Inaaya a slice of a tall cake. In her caption, Kareena tagged Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemu, writing, "Happy birthday our little princess...most beautiful in every way...love, chocolate cake, and happiness always," along with red heart emojis.

We wish all the happiness to little Inaaya.