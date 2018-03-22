Obesity May Reduce The Number Of Taste Buds; Here’s How You Can Shed Kilos Naturally!

According to the study published in the journal PLOS Biology, there is a link between obesity and inflamed taste buds, resulting in triggers that enable humans to eat more. The researchers conducted the study on mice and the results have a high probability in humans. The scientists found that when mice are fed with a high fat diet, they become obese and consequently lose almost one-fourth of their taste buds.

Interestingly, the inflammation of taste buds triggers metabolic malfunction and these malfunctions result in higher levels of appetite. For the study, two groups of mice, normal and obesity-resistant, were experimented on high-fat diets. Results have shown that as the obesity resistant mice did not gain nearly as much weight as the normal ones, their taste buds also remained abundant in numbers. This suggests that loss of taste buds is a metabolic response to obesity.

To avoid such problems, it is better to tackle obesity. We suggest some foods that may help cut down on kilos and help you get rid of obesity.