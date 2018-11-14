Obesity May Cause Depression Even In Absence Of Health Issues: 5 Ways To Get Rid Of Extra Kilos

The research, published in the International Journal of Epidemiology, showed that the psychological impact of being overweight causes depression, rather than associated illnesses such as diabetes. "Our research shows that being overweight doesn't just increase the risks of chronic diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular disease; it can also lead to depression," said study co-author Elina Hyppone. For the study, the researchers looked at the United Kingdom's Biobank data from more than 40,000 people with depression, comparing them with a control group of more than 200,000, who provided medical and genetic information. Hospital data and self-reporting were used to determine whether people had depression.



The team used a genetic research approach to explore the causal link between the two conditions. They separated out the psychological component of obesity from the impact of obesity related health problems, using genes associated with higher BMI but lower risk of diseases like diabetes. "These genes were just as strongly associated with depression as those genes associated with higher BMI and diabetes. This suggests that being overweight causes depression both with and without related health issues - particularly in women," Hypponen said.



Here Are 5 Ways To Get Rid Of Extra Kilos And Belly Fat



1. Drink Water



Drinking enough water regularly can keep a lot of lifestyle diseases at bay. Instead of reaching out for soda or energy drinks, drink plain water. It is known to cleanse our body and flush out all the toxins, keeping us hydrated and in shape. Drinking water melts stubborn fat. A tough dehydrated body will not burn calories efficiently. This potent drink in the morning will reboot your body and kick start weight loss.

2. Eat Foods That Beat Stress



Start your day with a bowl of oats and fresh fruits like banana (rich in vitamin C, a great stress-fighting nutrient) to keep your mood swings in place. Oats boost positive energy because they are serotonin enhancers; serotonin is a chemical that makes you happy. Better still, squash your stress with coconuts. Coconuts contain medium chain fats that improve our mental health and infuse positive energy. Likewise, including lentils in your diet will help reduce tiredness and fatigue.



3. Maintain A Healthy Diet



Having a healthy diet is also one of the major factors that can help you get back in shape. Eat frequently, but consume smaller meals rather than eating large meals and burdening the digestive system. Simply cutting down on your carb intake may not be sufficient. You also need to look out for the Glycaemic Index of various foods that you are eating. Foods with low glycaemic index do not cause sudden sugar spikes; moreover, they delay your digestion and are also rich in fibre. Moreover, avoid oily and junk foods like chips, baked products, cookies and sweets, and replace them with fresh fruits and vegetables salads.

4. Sleep For At Least For Eight Hours



Lack of sleep slows down the metabolic activity of our body. The two hormones working in this process are ghrelin and leptin. Ghrelin is the hormone that tells us when to eat, and when we are sleep-deprived, our body produces more ghrelin; whereas, leptin is the hormone that tells us to stop eating. When a person is sleep deprived, s/he has less leptin in their body.



5. Workout Regularly



Exercising is the best way to burn calories, build muscles and get rid of belly fat. We are not telling you it's going to be easy, we are telling you it's going to be worthwhile. Exercise for a minimum of 45 minutes, four days a week. You may consider hitting a gym, swimming, yoga, or simply brisk walking, the choice is yours!