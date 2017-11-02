No Time for Gym? Riding a Bike to Work Is Equally Good for Weight Loss

Diet and weight management
Interestingly, controlling your diet may also go a long way in helping you lose weight or maintain your existing weight. A balanced diet should include a mix of carbs, protein, essential fats derived from items like fresh fruits and veggies, nuts, seeds, berries, dairy, poultry, fermented foods, lean meat, legumes, lentils, whole grains among others. Steer clear of excessive refined food consumption, junk food, saturated fats, trans fats and sugar-laden foods to keep your weight in check. Red meat must also be consumed in moderation.
Your sleep quality and levels of stress are also directly correlated to your weight. Keep a check on your alcohol and caffeine consumption and avoid smoking. Exercise portion control and eat consume smaller frequent meals over larger, fewer meals.
Inputs from IANS