Nigerian Man Visits 150 Fast Food Restaurants In 24 Hours To Set World Record

A Nigerian man set a foodie world record recently (Photo: Instagram/ guinnessworldrecords)

A Nigerian man recently broke the world record for the most fast food restaurants visited in 24 hours. Munachimso Brian Nwana, a 22-year-old content creator and food consultant, set the record in Abuja, the capital of Nigeria. Beating the previous record of 100, Brian managed to visit 150 fast food establishments within the time specified. As per Guinness World Records (GWR), "No forms of private transport can be used while attempting this record, and due to the city's limited public transportation infrastructure, Brian completed his entire route on foot." He ended up walking over 25 kilometres.

Moreover, GWR states that "To successfully achieve the record, at least one food or drink item must be purchased and consumed at each restaurant, with the requirement that at least 75% of the orders are food." Brian began his attempt at 5 pm and took a break from midnight to 9 am to sleep. He tried tasting something from most of the eating joints he visited. Whatever food remained was consumed by his team and members of the public, GWR declared.

The foods he ate included shawarma, pizza, fried chicken, burgers, etc as well as his Nigerian dishes such as moin moin (bean pudding) and amala (a dough-like swallow food). GWR revealed that he "undertook this challenge to promote Abuja's restaurants and showcase Nigerian cuisine."

Two previous record attempts, immediately preceding Brian's, had taken place in New York City. It seems to be a point of pride for Brian that he managed to set the record in Nigeria's capital city. He told GWR, "New York has clusters of restaurants and adequate public transportation systems, so doing this in Abuja was much more daunting and challenging."

