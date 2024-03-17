Neena Gupta Has A Green Thumb And Her Latest Video Is Proof

Actor Neena Gupta learns how to harvest fresh beans. (Photo: Instagram/neena_gupta)

Actor Neena Gupta is a foodie at heart. Whether it's her love for home-cooked meals or the happiness of finding desi dishes abroad, the veteran star always shares her food adventures with her Instagram family. Her latest food experience is from a resort in Mulshi, Maharashtra. Taking to her Instagram handle, the actor posted a video in which she can be seen picking Gawar Phalli (cluster beans). She also explains the right technique to do so. "Hum jo hai gawar le rhe hai apne ghar le jaane keliye," she says in the video, adding, "ye gawar itni badiya hai." [We are picking these cluster beans to take them home. These are of excellent quality.]

Take a look at the video below:

Fans appreciated the actor in the comments section. An Instagram user penned, "And so fit Neena ja to squat and pluck the gawar falli. Touch wood. You look so good!" Another added, "This woman is actually living life ..we are all just passing by it." A third one added, "I learned from you how to live life."

Want to know how to cook Gawar Phalli (Guar ki Phali)? Click here for a full step-by-step recipe.

Neena Gupta's Instagram is flooded with food-related moments. Last Sunday, the actor enjoyed a suji cheela made with curd and veggies. Sharing a photo on her Instagram stories, she showcased three vibrant pieces of cheela loaded with tomatoes, carrots, onions, coriander leaves and capsicum. Along with this delightful snack was tangy coriander chutney. Click here to read the full story.

Previously, Neena Gupta delighted her Instagram family by sharing her anda bhurji recipe. The cooking adventure began with heating some oil in a pan and adding chopped onions, followed by a sprinkle of red chilli powder, turmeric, and coriander powder. Next, she added chopped tomatoes to the mix. The actor's unique twist involved grating boiled eggs into the flavorful base. After blending the eggs with the tadka, the dish was garnished with chopped coriander. The actress recommended enjoying this Anda Bhurji with paratha, bread, or roti for a satisfying meal. Full story here.