NDTV Goes For Mandatory Pandal Hopping During Puja. Here Are The Dishes That We Tried

NDTV team explored the Durga Puja pandals in CR Park.

The Durga Puja festival is in full swing and the pandals are brimming with mouthwatering food and excited visitors. Decked up with lights, flowers and other decorations, the Durga Puja pandals attract the most with their food stalls. These pandals are a melting pot of art, culture and, of course, food. From jhalmuri and phuchkas to rolls and biryani, the options are endless. For many, pandal hopping is a ritual during the festival. And why not? When so much delicious food is on offer, how can we resist trying it all? That's exactly what NDTV's Sabrina Mathews and Arun Singh did.

Amid pandal hopping in CR Park in Delhi, NDTV explored many Bengali delicacies. Our first stop was - jhalmuri stall. With the right amount of crispiness, the jhalmuri won our hearts. Can festive snacking be complete without fried food? Of course not! So next we tried chops and bhajas. Aloo chop, phool gobhi chop, machar chop, gugni and more such delights made for the perfect pandal food binge. Going to the Durga Puja pandal and not trying Mughalai paratha is against the tradition. The stuffed paratha got full marks from Sabrina. Arun, who is a vegetarian, went for aloo roll instead. Sadly, he did not like it much.

But the best was yet to come! Yes, we are talking about desserts (or should we say mishti). Roshogolla was obviously on the to-do list. So was sweet chaap. Needless to say, the Bengali sweets gave a very sweet ending to NDTV's pandal-hopping experience.

Watch the video here:

Have you done your Durga Puja pandal hopping this year? Let us know what dishes you loved.