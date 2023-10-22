NDTV Visits Flurys Kolkata To See Special Maa Durga Idol Made With Chocolate For Durga Puja

The chocolate idol at Flurys is completely handmade.

Durga Puja is one of the major Indian festivals celebrated with great enthusiasm and joy. Amid set rituals and customs, food is a major part of the festivities. With traditional Bengali dishes on the menu of most restaurants, Bengalis get to enjoy their favourite food at their favourite place. One such restaurant that is attracting a lot of visitors during the festival is Flurys. The popular Park Street eatery is already a favourite among the people of Kolkata but they have a surprise awaiting every visitor during the festival - a figure of chocolate Maa Durga!

Flurys has created a figure of Maa Durga out of chocolate. The gorgeous idol is 4.5 feet tall and weighs about 55 kilos. Vikas Kumar, Director Of Food Production at Flurys told NDTV that it took two months to create the idol and it was made completely by hand! The idol is also adorned with golden jewellery, making it quite a feast for the eyes. In fact, the restaurant makes a similar idol every year but this time, they adopted the theme of Maa Durga coming on a horse.

The idol is the centre of attraction but there is more in store for the patrons. Flurys has also introduced a special Durga Puja menu which consists of traditional Bengali food. The menu draws influence from the Durga Puja festival and invites the customers to indulge in traditional thali and mishti. Available for lunch and dinner, the special menu offers prawns, prawn curry, rice, mutton, chicken, fish and more such classic dishes. Mishti doi mousse is a unique dessert that would entice all visitors. This year, the menu has also introduced the popular Parsi dish of berry pulao.

As Vikas Kumar said, "People love to eat in Kolkata" and the Durga Puja festival gives them more reasons to indulge their cravings.