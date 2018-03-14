Navratri 2018: Is Fasting Good For Your Health?

Highlights
- Navratri is a festival which is celebrated with much fervour
- Fasting in Navratri is done for spiritual beliefs
- We give you 5 reasons why fasting is good for your health
1. Fasting Gives Rest To The Digestive System
According to Consultant Nutritionist Dr. Rupali Datta, "While observing fasts, we change our food ingredients from pluses, rice and wheat to kuttu, sabudana and singhada; that give a break to our body." A simple diet purifies the gastro-intestinal tract and cleans the surrounding organs.
2. Eating (and Snacking) Regularly Keeps The Energy Levels Steady
Fasting in Navratri does not mean starving your body for long hours. Eating 3-4 small meals a day maintains blood sugar levels, and keeps the energy levels steady. While observing fast, we all tend to feel hungry. Snacking on something light like dry fruits, nuts, baked makhana, fruits and salad in between the meals can give energy to your body. These light snacks are quite rich in fibre and help to remove toxins from the body.
(Also Read: Why Navratri Fasting Is Perhaps The Best Thing For Your Body This Season)
3. Increase Of Liquid Intake Keeps The Body Hydrated And Fresh
While fasting during Navratri, we end up drinking different types of juices and beverages. This not only helps to keep our body hydrated, but also reduces those frequent hunger pangs to a considerable extent. Constant intake of fluids like watermelon juice, orange juice, green tea and coconut water can provide with the goodness of various essential nutrients. This also helps retain the antioxidants that help fight against various infections in our body.
4. Use of Rock Salt Keeps Health Problems At Bay
Rock salt (sendha namak), the only salt that is used during Navratri, is known to have many health benefitting properties. It improves our blood pressure and also helps in absorption of minerals as compared to the common (added) salt.
Navratri 2018: Rock salt (sendha namak) is the only salt that is used during Navratri
5. Fasting Helps To Keep Up With The Season Change
Due to season change, our bodies are more vulnerable to diseases. Therefore, to keep up with the sudden shift in temperature, a healthy and light diet is a must. And this is exactly when Navratri diet makes a fine entry.
During Navratri, there is no denying the fact that there are limited options to eat and hence, many of us choose to go on a liquid diet. However, even while we are following the Navratri rituals, we must eat and drink healthy to bless the body with good health.