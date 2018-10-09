Navratri 2018: A 9-Day Healthy Eating Plan Designed By An Expert

Navratri, the festival celebrating the nine avatars of goddess DURGA is here. It's a time to pray, fast and feast. As the weather moves away from the sweltering humidity of the monsoons, and we welcome breezy evenings, it is also time to usher in a host of festivals. The 9 days of Navratri leading up to Dussehra and culminating in Diwali is a special time for so many of us around the country. There's a special buzz in the air already, with everyone getting ready for the festive season. Navratras also mean 9 days of serious fasting for many - though given hectic work schedules, many nowadays chose to fast for two days only (first and last or two consecutive days at the beginning or end of the 9 day period). Either way, fasting around festivals can be tough. And that's why those fasting may feel the need to constantly munch on something or indulge in too many fried and fattening foods. Here's a menu that allows you to eat within the fasting principals of Navratras, and also looks after your nutritional needs during this time. Who said you had to either stay hungry or eat unhealthy? Here's a Navratri 9 Day Eating Plan that converts your fasting meals to festive ones without compromising on your health. That's what I call sone pe suhaga!

(Also Read: How To Cook These Six Fruits Into Delicious Desserts During Navratri Fasts)

Before we reveal the 9 day menu I have put together for you, complete with recipes, let me explain how it will help you stay healthy.

All the ingredients of Navratri foods are extremely nutritious. The cereals are rich sources of healthy carbs, proteins, fibre, minerals and vitamins and are all gluten-free. The vegetables allowed, though thought to be humble, are super foods loaded with antioxidants, vitamins and minerals. The most misunderstood potato, and portrayed to be the villain of the nutrition world, is actually one of the richest sources of Vitamin C and a source of potassium and fibre when eaten with the skin intact. All meals are balanced to provide carbs, proteins, fats and fibre. As the palate and soul needs to be pampered too - so one fried item a day has been included. Keep the cooking oil to the minimum and avoid adding sugar to you milk shakes and cold coffee. Have plenty of fluids, 35ml water/kg body weight. Drinks like fresh coconut water, fresh lemon water, will help keep you hydrated. Green tea can be had along with your meals, you can even chill it after brewing for a refreshing drink for any part of the day.

(Also Read: 10 Navratri Special Foods You Can Enjoy While Observing Navratri Fast) Navratri 2018: Coconut water has varied benefits to offer.



Navratri 2018: A 9-Day Healthy Eating Plan:

Now let's see, day wise, what kind of a menu you can plan for yourselves for this Navratri fasting.

Please note that all these recipes are vegetarian and follow general Navratra fasting rules. However, if any of these do not match your specific fasting principles, please feel free to replace/omit certain ingredients to make the dish for consumption. The outcome will be just as delicious!

Day 1 of Navratri 2018: 9-Day Healthy Eating Plan

Today, each meal has an inclusion of healthy carbs from a range of gluten free whole grains. Nice way to switch to a new way of eating!

Recipes For Day 1:

Ghiye ke kofte

Breakfast Kuttu Cheela, Cold Coffee, Fruit Each meal has healthy carbs

Dahi, Milk, Paneer are the protein sources. If you are lactose intolerant the use lactose free milk

Add vegetables to your cheela and roti Lunch Samai Pulao, Dahi, Ghiye ke kofte Tea Potato Chaat Dinner Amaranth roti, Paneer Bhujia, Fruit

Navratri 2018: All the recipes are vegetarian and can be altered according to your taste Day 2 of Navratri 2018: 9-Day Healthy Eating Plan

Potato is also a source of carbs and replaces cereals today. Potatoes are known sources Rich in Vitamin C and potassium. Dry nuts are sources of protein and healthy fats and a nice start for your day. You can make a small batch of ladoos and use one a day along the way.

Recipes for Day 2:

Sabudana Tikki

Dates ladoo

Breakfast Kuttu Cheela, Cold Coffee, Fruit Each meal has healthy carbs

Dahi, Milk, Paneer are the protein sources. If you are lactose intolerant the use lactose free milk

Add vegetables to your cheela and roti Lunch Samai Pulao, Dahi, Ghiye ke kofte Tea Potato Chaat Dinner Amaranth roti, Paneer Bhujia, Fruit

Navratri 2018: Eat kuttu ka atta, if you are fasting Day 3 of Navratri 2018: 9-Day Healthy Eating Plan

Coconut chutney is always an excellent choice with dosa. Paneer can be used as a stuffing for this.

Recipes for Day 3:

Samai ka dosa

Aloo kadi

Khire ke pakode

Kaju makhana lajawab

Breakfast Samai Dosa, Paneer, Fruit Use the Paneer as a filling for the dosa

Eat along with coconut chutney

Makhana is the cereal for dinner and this is a one bowl meal Lunch Quinoa Pulao, Aloo Kadi Tea Khire Ke Pakode Dinner Kaju Makhana Subzi, Clod Coffee/Milk Shake, Fruit

Navratri 2018: Coconut chutney is always an excellent choice with dosa

Day 4 of Navratri 2018: 9-Day Healthy Eating Plan

Cucumber can be used for making a raita to Pink shakarkandi has the maximum amounts of health benefits see if you can find that. Amaranth roti cooked on gas flame directly gives an amazing smoky flavour.

Recipes for Day 4:

Aloo Khichdi

Kele ki subzi

Breakfast Samai Dosa, Paneer, Fruit Use the Paneer as a filling for the dosa

Eat along with coconut chutney

Makahana is the cereal for dinner and this is a one bowl meal Lunch Quinoa Pulao, Aloo Kadi Tea Khire Ke Pakode Dinner Kaju Makhana Subzi, Clod Coffee/Milk Shake, Fruit

Navratri 2018: Cucumber can be used for making a raita to Pink shakarkandi

Day 5 of Navratri 2018: 9-Day Healthy Eating Plan

Spice up the dhokla with mint chutney, it adds to your greens for the day! Paneer can be added to the quinoa like a pulao. Missing your fast foods? Make a vrat pizza!

Recipes for Day 5:

Samai dhokla

Lauki ka dolna

**Kuttu pizza

Paneer can be added to the quinoa like a pulao. Missing your fast foods - make a vrat pizza!

Samai dhokla

**In case you do not wish to use yeast, don't bake the base ,make a tawa roti and then add all the ingredients on top and grill.

Breakfast Samai Dhokla, Milk, Fruit Spice up your dhokla with green chutney

Add the paneer to the quinoa like a pulao

Keep the snack to one ounce

If you do not want to add cheese add some extra grated paneer Lunch Quinoa, Lauki ka Dolna, Paneer Tea Nuts and Seed mix Dinner Kuttu Pizza, Fruit

Navratri 2018: Paneer can be added to the quinoa like a pulao Day 6 of Navratri 2018: 9-Day Healthy Eating Plan

Treat day! Have a delicious malpua with paneer that makes it a full meal. It also prevents you from over-eating. Kacche kela is known for its action in aiding digestion.

Recipes for today:

Kacche kele ki tikka

Malpua

Breakfast Paneer Malpua, Fruit Treat yourself to a malpua today

After a heavy breakfast keep it light for lunch

For singhara cheela use spices like you would for a normal cheela Lunch Kache Kele ki Tikki, Ghiya Raita Tea Fruit Chaat Dinner Singhara Cheela, Milk Shake, Fruit

Navratri 2018: Have a delicious malpua with paneer that makes it a full meal

Day 7 of Navratri 2018: 9-Day Healthy Eating Plan

After a day of indulgence start the day with a light kheer. You can add your fruit like apple and banana into the kheer. Instead of the usual roti wrap up your grilled paneer into the roti to make a roll.

Recipe for today:

Makhana Kheer

Chironji ki dal

Kaddu ki subzi

Breakfast Makhana Kheer, Fruit Have a porridge for a change but make it like a kheer

Missing your rolls , make them vrat style Lunch Samai, Chironji Ka Dalna, Dahi Tea Aloo Chaat Dinner Amaranth Roti with Grilled Paneer rolls, Fruit

Navratri 2018: Add makhana to your diet

Day 8 of Navratri 2018: 9-Day Healthy Eating Plan

Eat a lot of dahi today day to soothe the digestion after taking in all the high-fibre cereals for a week. Kaddu or pumpkin is one of the richest sources of beta carotene and is immensely versatile for using in various recipes.

Recipes for today:

Vrat aloo

Arbi Kofta

Breakfast Vrat Dahi Aloo, Fruit Lots of dahi today, after eight days of high fibre cereals you need the soothing effects of dahi

Kaddu is one of the richest sources of beta carotene Lunch Kuttu Roti, Arbi Kofta, Dahi Mint dip Tea Nuts and Seed Mix Dinner Spicey Singhara Roti, Kaddu ki Subzi, Fruit

Navratri 2018: Eat a lot of dahi today day to soothe the digestion

Day 9 of Navratri 2018: 9-Day Healthy Eating Plan

The final day. Keep the dinner light as the feasting starts tomorrow!

Recipe for today:

Kela Seekh

Sabudane ki kheer

Breakfast Vrat Dahi Aloo, Fruit Lots of dahi today, after eight days of high fibre cereals you need the soothing effects of dahi

Kaddu is one of the richest sources of beta carotene Lunch Kuttu Roti, Arbi Kofta, Dahi Mint dip Tea Nuts and Seed Mix Dinner Spicey Singhara Roti, Kaddu ki Subzi, Fruit

I hope you enjoy your meals as much as I have enjoyed putting this menu together for you. Take time to shop and prepare and have a healthy 9-day fasting this Navratri 2018.