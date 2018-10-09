Navratri 2018: A 9-Day Healthy Eating Plan Designed By An Expert

Here's a Navratri 9 Day Eating Plan that converts your fasting meals to festive ones without compromising on your health

Food | | Updated: October 09, 2018 16:21 IST
Navratri 2018: A 9-Day Healthy Eating Plan Designed By An Expert

Navratri, the festival celebrating the nine avatars of goddess DURGA is here. It's a time to pray, fast and feast. As the weather moves away from the sweltering humidity of the monsoons, and we welcome breezy evenings, it is also time to usher in a host of festivals. The 9 days of Navratri leading up to Dussehra and culminating in Diwali is a special time for so many of us around the country. There's a special buzz in the air already, with everyone getting ready for the festive season. Navratras also mean 9 days of serious fasting for many - though given hectic work schedules, many nowadays chose to fast for two days only (first and last or two consecutive days at the beginning or end of the 9 day period). Either way, fasting around festivals can be tough. And that's why those fasting may feel the need to constantly munch on something or indulge in too many fried and fattening foods. Here's a menu that allows you to eat within the fasting principals of Navratras, and also looks after your nutritional needs during this time. Who said you had to either stay hungry or eat unhealthy? Here's a Navratri 9 Day Eating Plan that converts your fasting meals to festive ones without compromising on your health. That's what I call sone pe suhaga!

(Also Read: How To Cook These Six Fruits Into Delicious Desserts During Navratri Fasts)

Before we reveal the 9 day menu I have put together for you, complete with recipes, let me explain how it will help you stay healthy.

  1. All the ingredients of Navratri foods are extremely nutritious. The cereals are rich sources of healthy carbs, proteins, fibre, minerals and vitamins and are all gluten-free. The vegetables allowed, though thought to be humble, are super foods loaded with antioxidants, vitamins and minerals. The most misunderstood potato, and portrayed to be the villain of the nutrition world, is actually one of the richest sources of Vitamin C and a source of potassium and fibre when eaten with the skin intact.
  2. All meals are balanced to provide carbs, proteins, fats and fibre.
  3. As the palate and soul needs to be pampered too - so one fried item a day has been included.
  4. Keep the cooking oil to the minimum and avoid adding sugar to you milk shakes and cold coffee.
  5. Have plenty of fluids, 35ml water/kg body weight. Drinks like fresh coconut water, fresh lemon water, will help keep you hydrated. Green tea can be had along with your meals, you can even chill it after brewing for a refreshing drink for any part of the day.

(Also Read: 10 Navratri Special Foods You Can Enjoy While Observing Navratri Fast

coconut water

Navratri 2018: Coconut water has varied benefits to offer.
 

Navratri 2018: A 9-Day Healthy Eating Plan:

Now let's see, day wise, what kind of a menu you can plan for yourselves for this Navratri fasting.

Please note that all these recipes are vegetarian and follow general Navratra fasting rules. However, if any of these do not match your specific fasting principles, please feel free to replace/omit certain ingredients to make the dish for consumption. The outcome will be just as delicious!

Day 1 of Navratri 2018: 9-Day Healthy Eating Plan

Today, each meal has an inclusion of healthy carbs from a range of gluten free whole grains. Nice way to switch to a new way of eating!

Recipes For Day 1:

Ghiye ke kofte 

BreakfastKuttu Cheela, Cold Coffee, Fruit
  • Each meal has healthy carbs
  • Dahi, Milk, Paneer are the protein sources. If you are lactose intolerant the use lactose free milk
  • Add vegetables to your cheela and roti
LunchSamai Pulao, Dahi, Ghiye ke kofte
TeaPotato Chaat
DinnerAmaranth roti, Paneer Bhujia, Fruit

 

paneer

Navratri 2018: All the recipes are vegetarian and can be altered according to your taste

Day 2 of Navratri 2018: 9-Day Healthy Eating Plan

Potato is also a source of carbs and replaces cereals today. Potatoes are known sources Rich in Vitamin C and potassium. Dry nuts are sources of protein and healthy fats and a nice start for your day. You can make a small batch of ladoos and use one a day along the way.

Recipes for Day 2:

Sabudana Tikki

Dates ladoo

kuttu

Navratri 2018: Eat kuttu ka atta, if you are fasting

Day 3 of Navratri 2018: 9-Day Healthy Eating Plan

Coconut chutney is always an excellent choice with dosa. Paneer can be used as a stuffing for this.

Recipes for Day 3:

Samai ka dosa

Aloo kadi

Khire ke pakode

Kaju makhana lajawab

BreakfastSamai Dosa, Paneer, Fruit
  • Use the Paneer as a filling for the dosa
  • Eat along with coconut chutney
  • Makhana is the cereal for dinner and this is a one bowl meal
LunchQuinoa Pulao, Aloo Kadi
TeaKhire Ke Pakode
DinnerKaju Makhana Subzi, Clod Coffee/Milk Shake, Fruit

 

s3g8h5q

Navratri 2018: Coconut chutney is always an excellent choice with dosa

Day 4 of Navratri 2018: 9-Day Healthy Eating Plan

Cucumber can be used for making a raita to Pink shakarkandi has the maximum amounts of health benefits see if you can find that. Amaranth roti cooked on gas flame directly gives an amazing smoky flavour.

Recipes for Day 4:

Aloo Khichdi

Kele ki subzi

cucumber

Navratri 2018: Cucumber can be used for making a raita to Pink shakarkandi

Day 5 of Navratri 2018: 9-Day Healthy Eating Plan

Spice up the dhokla with mint chutney, it adds to your greens for the day! Paneer can be added to the quinoa like a pulao. Missing your fast foods? Make a vrat pizza!

Recipes for Day 5:

Samai dhokla

Lauki ka dolna

**Kuttu pizza

Paneer can be added to the quinoa like a pulao. Missing your fast foods - make a vrat pizza!

Samai dhokla

**In case you do not wish to use yeast, don't bake the base ,make a tawa roti and then add all the ingredients on top and grill.

BreakfastSamai Dhokla, Milk, Fruit
  • Spice up your dhokla with green chutney
  • Add the paneer to the quinoa like a pulao
  • Keep the snack to one ounce
  • If you do not want to add cheese add some extra grated paneer
LunchQuinoa, Lauki ka Dolna, Paneer
TeaNuts and Seed mix
DinnerKuttu Pizza, Fruit

 

quinoa health benefits of quinoa

Navratri 2018: Paneer can be added to the quinoa like a pulao

Day 6 of Navratri 2018: 9-Day Healthy Eating Plan

Treat day! Have a delicious malpua with paneer that makes it a full meal. It also prevents you from over-eating. Kacche kela is known for its action in aiding digestion.

Recipes for today:

Kacche kele ki tikka

Malpua

BreakfastPaneer Malpua, Fruit
  • Treat yourself to a malpua today
  • After a heavy breakfast keep it light for lunch
  • For singhara cheela use spices like you would for a normal cheela
LunchKache Kele ki Tikki, Ghiya Raita
TeaFruit Chaat
DinnerSinghara Cheela, Milk Shake, Fruit

 

b40vojqo

Navratri 2018: Have a delicious malpua with paneer that makes it a full meal

Day 7 of Navratri 2018: 9-Day Healthy Eating Plan

After a day of indulgence start the day with a light kheer. You can add your fruit like apple and banana into the kheer. Instead of the usual roti wrap up your grilled paneer into the roti to make a roll.

Recipe for today:

Makhana Kheer

Chironji ki dal

Kaddu ki subzi

BreakfastMakhana Kheer, Fruit
  • Have a porridge for a change but make it like a kheer
  • Missing your rolls , make them vrat style
LunchSamai, Chironji Ka Dalna, Dahi
TeaAloo Chaat
DinnerAmaranth Roti with Grilled Paneer rolls, Fruit

 

makhana

Navratri 2018: Add makhana to your diet

Day 8 of Navratri 2018: 9-Day Healthy Eating Plan

Eat a lot of dahi today day to soothe the digestion after taking in all the high-fibre cereals for a week. Kaddu or pumpkin is one of the richest sources of beta carotene and is immensely versatile for using in various recipes.

Recipes for today:

Vrat aloo

Arbi Kofta

BreakfastVrat Dahi Aloo, Fruit
  • Lots of dahi today, after eight days of high fibre cereals you need the soothing effects of dahi
  • Kaddu is one of the richest sources of beta carotene
LunchKuttu Roti, Arbi Kofta, Dahi Mint dip
TeaNuts and Seed Mix
DinnerSpicey Singhara Roti, Kaddu ki Subzi, Fruit

 

yogurt

Navratri 2018: Eat a lot of dahi today day to soothe the digestion

Day 9 of Navratri 2018: 9-Day Healthy Eating Plan

The final day. Keep the dinner light as the feasting starts tomorrow!

Recipe for today:

Kela Seekh

Sabudane ki kheer

I hope you enjoy your meals as much as I have enjoyed putting this menu together for you. Take time to shop and prepare and have a healthy 9-day fasting this Navratri 2018.





