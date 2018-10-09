Navratri 2018: A 9-Day Healthy Eating Plan Designed By An Expert

Navratri, the festival celebrating the nine avatars of goddess DURGA is here. It's a time to pray, fast and feast. As the weather moves away from the sweltering humidity of the monsoons, and we welcome breezy evenings, it is also time to usher in a host of festivals. The 9 days of Navratri leading up to Dussehra and culminating in Diwali is a special time for so many of us around the country. There's a special buzz in the air already, with everyone getting ready for the festive season. Navratras also mean 9 days of serious fasting for many - though given hectic work schedules, many nowadays chose to fast for two days only (first and last or two consecutive days at the beginning or end of the 9 day period). Either way, fasting around festivals can be tough. And that's why those fasting may feel the need to constantly munch on something or indulge in too many fried and fattening foods. Here's a menu that allows you to eat within the fasting principals of Navratras, and also looks after your nutritional needs during this time. Who said you had to either stay hungry or eat unhealthy? Here's a Navratri 9 Day Eating Plan that converts your fasting meals to festive ones without compromising on your health. That's what I call sone pe suhaga!
Before we reveal the 9 day menu I have put together for you, complete with recipes, let me explain how it will help you stay healthy.
- All the ingredients of Navratri foods are extremely nutritious. The cereals are rich sources of healthy carbs, proteins, fibre, minerals and vitamins and are all gluten-free. The vegetables allowed, though thought to be humble, are super foods loaded with antioxidants, vitamins and minerals. The most misunderstood potato, and portrayed to be the villain of the nutrition world, is actually one of the richest sources of Vitamin C and a source of potassium and fibre when eaten with the skin intact.
- All meals are balanced to provide carbs, proteins, fats and fibre.
- As the palate and soul needs to be pampered too - so one fried item a day has been included.
- Keep the cooking oil to the minimum and avoid adding sugar to you milk shakes and cold coffee.
- Have plenty of fluids, 35ml water/kg body weight. Drinks like fresh coconut water, fresh lemon water, will help keep you hydrated. Green tea can be had along with your meals, you can even chill it after brewing for a refreshing drink for any part of the day.
Navratri 2018: A 9-Day Healthy Eating Plan:
Now let's see, day wise, what kind of a menu you can plan for yourselves for this Navratri fasting.
Please note that all these recipes are vegetarian and follow general Navratra fasting rules. However, if any of these do not match your specific fasting principles, please feel free to replace/omit certain ingredients to make the dish for consumption. The outcome will be just as delicious!
Day 1 of Navratri 2018: 9-Day Healthy Eating Plan
Today, each meal has an inclusion of healthy carbs from a range of gluten free whole grains. Nice way to switch to a new way of eating!
Recipes For Day 1:
|Breakfast
|Kuttu Cheela, Cold Coffee, Fruit
|Lunch
|Samai Pulao, Dahi, Ghiye ke kofte
|Tea
|Potato Chaat
|Dinner
|Amaranth roti, Paneer Bhujia, Fruit
Potato is also a source of carbs and replaces cereals today. Potatoes are known sources Rich in Vitamin C and potassium. Dry nuts are sources of protein and healthy fats and a nice start for your day. You can make a small batch of ladoos and use one a day along the way.
Recipes for Day 2:
Coconut chutney is always an excellent choice with dosa. Paneer can be used as a stuffing for this.
Recipes for Day 3:
|Breakfast
|Samai Dosa, Paneer, Fruit
|Lunch
|Quinoa Pulao, Aloo Kadi
|Tea
|Khire Ke Pakode
|Dinner
|Kaju Makhana Subzi, Clod Coffee/Milk Shake, Fruit
Day 4 of Navratri 2018: 9-Day Healthy Eating Plan
Cucumber can be used for making a raita to Pink shakarkandi has the maximum amounts of health benefits see if you can find that. Amaranth roti cooked on gas flame directly gives an amazing smoky flavour.
Recipes for Day 4:
|Breakfast
Day 5 of Navratri 2018: 9-Day Healthy Eating Plan
Spice up the dhokla with mint chutney, it adds to your greens for the day! Paneer can be added to the quinoa like a pulao. Missing your fast foods? Make a vrat pizza!
Recipes for Day 5:
**In case you do not wish to use yeast, don't bake the base ,make a tawa roti and then add all the ingredients on top and grill.
**In case you do not wish to use yeast, don't bake the base ,make a tawa roti and then add all the ingredients on top and grill.
|Breakfast
|Samai Dhokla, Milk, Fruit
|Lunch
|Quinoa, Lauki ka Dolna, Paneer
|Tea
|Nuts and Seed mix
|Dinner
|Kuttu Pizza, Fruit
Treat day! Have a delicious malpua with paneer that makes it a full meal. It also prevents you from over-eating. Kacche kela is known for its action in aiding digestion.
Recipes for today:
|Breakfast
|Paneer Malpua, Fruit
|Lunch
|Kache Kele ki Tikki, Ghiya Raita
|Tea
|Fruit Chaat
|Dinner
|Singhara Cheela, Milk Shake, Fruit
Day 7 of Navratri 2018: 9-Day Healthy Eating Plan
After a day of indulgence start the day with a light kheer. You can add your fruit like apple and banana into the kheer. Instead of the usual roti wrap up your grilled paneer into the roti to make a roll.
Recipe for today:
|Breakfast
|Makhana Kheer, Fruit
|Lunch
|Samai, Chironji Ka Dalna, Dahi
|Tea
|Aloo Chaat
|Dinner
|Amaranth Roti with Grilled Paneer rolls, Fruit
Day 8 of Navratri 2018: 9-Day Healthy Eating Plan
Eat a lot of dahi today day to soothe the digestion after taking in all the high-fibre cereals for a week. Kaddu or pumpkin is one of the richest sources of beta carotene and is immensely versatile for using in various recipes.
Recipes for today:
|Breakfast
|Vrat Dahi Aloo, Fruit
|Lunch
|Kuttu Roti, Arbi Kofta, Dahi Mint dip
|Tea
|Nuts and Seed Mix
|Dinner
|Spicey Singhara Roti, Kaddu ki Subzi, Fruit
Day 9 of Navratri 2018: 9-Day Healthy Eating Plan
The final day. Keep the dinner light as the feasting starts tomorrow!
Recipe for today:
|Breakfast
I hope you enjoy your meals as much as I have enjoyed putting this menu together for you. Take time to shop and prepare and have a healthy 9-day fasting this Navratri 2018.