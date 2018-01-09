National Street Food Festival 2018: Relish Food From States Across India This Weekend!

Highlights
- National Street Food Festival 2018 is going to be held in Delhi.
- The festival will run from 12th to 14th January 2018.
- The festival will feature lip smacking foods from across Indian states.
So, prepare your taste buds for a rare onslaught of flavor and spice that will leave you with immense happiness. The festival will be running from 12th January 2018 to 14th January 2018, from 10 am to 10 pm at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Complex in New Delhi. The festival is being organized by National Association of Street Vendors of India (NASVI) and Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).
This will be the ninth edition of the National Street Food Festival that has always been organized in Delhi and has seen heavy footfalls from food lovers. The festival has also become an advocacy platform for various representatives and functionaries from departments of health, food processing, tourism, labor and employment. It celebrates the vibrant food culture and varied tastes of cities of India and is an absolute delight for both vegetarians and non-vegetarians. With options like Kashmiri chaat and namkeen tea from Jammu and Kashmir, mawa kachori and special kulfi from Rajasthan, chicken pakoda and chhena jalebi from Bihar and gughni and fish paturi from West Bengal, you'll be spoiled for choice and certainly walk out of the venue feeling stuffed and blissfully satiated.