National Street Food Festival 2018: Relish Food From States Across India This Weekend!

Highlights National Street Food Festival 2018 is going to be held in Delhi. The festival will run from 12th to 14th January 2018. The festival will feature lip smacking foods from across Indian states.

Gol gappas, aloo chaat and Ram ladoos of Delhi will meet vada pav, tava pulao, poha and other street foods from all over the country this weekend. The capital, that is known for its lip smacking street fare is welcoming famous food vendors from all across India at the National Street Food Festival 2018. The event promises to be 3 days of heaven on Earth for connoisseurs of the Indian street fare, with thousands of vendors from different states bringing to the city, only their best and most-loved foods.

So, prepare your taste buds for a rare onslaught of flavor and spice that will leave you with immense happiness. The festival will be running from 12th January 2018 to 14th January 2018, from 10 am to 10 pm at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Complex in New Delhi. The festival is being organized by National Association of Street Vendors of India (NASVI) and Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).



National Street Food Festival 2018 will be held in Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium this weekend.

The main attractions of the festival include Festival foods of India, Temple foods of India and even an organic food bazaar. The National Food Festival 2018 will also feature a segment called legends where 20 very popular food vendors from all over the country will put up stalls. According to the website of NASVI, "The purpose of the festival is to bring street food vendors in the mainstream food scene so that they get their deserved space in the cities and respect by people."

This will be the ninth edition of the National Street Food Festival that has always been organized in Delhi and has seen heavy footfalls from food lovers. The festival has also become an advocacy platform for various representatives and functionaries from departments of health, food processing, tourism, labor and employment. It celebrates the vibrant food culture and varied tastes of cities of India and is an absolute delight for both vegetarians and non-vegetarians. With options like Kashmiri chaat and namkeen tea from Jammu and Kashmir, mawa kachori and special kulfi from Rajasthan, chicken pakoda and chhena jalebi from Bihar and gughni and fish paturi from West Bengal, you'll be spoiled for choice and certainly walk out of the venue feeling stuffed and blissfully satiated.



