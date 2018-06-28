Mild Sleep Issues Could Up BP Risk In Women: 5 Foods To Manage Blood Pressure 

Here's another reason to take your sleep seriously ladies. In the midst of battling personal and professional commitments, our sleep schedule often compromised. If the findings of a new study is to be believed, women who are having even mild sleep problems, such as having trouble falling asleep, could be at an increased risk of elevated blood pressure levels.The study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, found that women who had mild sleep problems -- including those who slept for seven to nine hours a night, as measured by a wristwatch-like device -- were quite likely to have raised blood pressure.The team also identified association between endothelial inflammation and mild sleep disturbances.



"Our findings suggest that mild sleep problems could possibly initiate the vascular endothelial inflammation that's a significant contributor to cardiovascular disease," said lead author Brooke Aggarwal from the Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

The findings revealed that nearly one-third of adults struggle to get enough sleep. The problem gets worse for women.

"That's concerning, since studies have shown that sleep deprivation and milder sleep problems may have a disproportionate effect on cardiovascular health in women," Aggarwal added.

About 323 healthy women were examined for the study. Their blood pressure and sleep habits were studied in detail. The findings stated that mild sleep disturbances -- poor-quality sleep, taking longer to fall asleep, and insomnia -- were nearly three times more common than severe sleep disturbances, such as obstructive sleep apnea.

Scientists also extracted a few endothelial cells from inside an arm vein of some women to look for a pro-inflammatory protein which has been linked to development of cardiovascular disease.

High blood pressure is a condition in which the force of the blood against the artery walls is too high. Your diet plays a crucial role in managing elevated blood pressure levels. Here are some foods that may help level blood pressure levels naturally.



1. Banana



Bananas are extremely low in sodium; and very rich potassium, which happens to be a win-win combination for your high blood pressure levels. You can have them alone, or add it to your cereal, cake, bread, smoothies and milkshakes.

2. Avocados



Avocados may also do wonders for your soaring blood pressure levels. Avocados are packed with oleic acid, which can reduce high blood pressure and cholesterol levels. Avocados are also rich in potassium and folate, both of which are good for heart.

3. Watermelon



Watermelon contains an amino acid called L-citrulline, which has proven to lower blood pressure. Watermelon has heart friendly fibres, lycopenes, vitamin A and potassium. You can add them to salads and blend them in smoothies.

4. Beetroot



Beetroot is rich in nitrates. Nitrates help relax blood vessels and improve blood flow. Beetroot juice is believed to lower systolic blood pressure in just a matter of few hours.

5. Oranges

Oranges are high in heart-healthy fibres and vitamin C. It is more advisable to have the whole fruit over the juice, to make sure you don't lose out on healthy fibres.

(With inputs IANS)

