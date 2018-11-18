Methi For Weight Loss: How To Use Fenugreek Leaves To Burn Belly Fat

Loving the nip in the air? So are we! We also have our eyes set on the fresh seasonal produce that would soon pave its way through our kitchens shortly. One of our favourites is methi saag or fenugreek leaves. It is true that these bitter pungent leaves are not so popular among kids and fussy-eaters. But once you develop a taste for it, there is just no looking back. From parathas, broths, pakodas to saag, there are so many places you can sneak in these lovely winter greens. Methi leaves or fenugreek leaves are a storehouse of health benefits too. They are packed with galactomannan, which plays an instrumental role in combating the risk of heart disease as well diabetes. This compound helps in slowing down blood sugar absorption. It is also a good source of soluble fibre and is excellent for digestion. Did you know methi may also promote weight loss? Read on to know how



Methi for Weight Loss: How Are They Helpful?





Fenugreek water (made with soaked fenugreek seeds and water) is a common weight loss-friendly drink that has gained immense popularity among health and fitness enthusiasts. Fenugreek leaves too are packed with antioxidants and nutrients that help rev up metabolism and promote fat burning. They are also packed with dietary fibres. Fibres take the longest to break down and digest; this helps induce satiety. If you feel full, you would naturally binge less on other fattening foods. Fibre adds bulk to the stool and helps push food through intestines; this ensures smooth bowel regularity and digestion. A good digestion is paramount for healthy metabolism and weight loss. Bad digestion can lead to weight gain, as the body is not able to absorb and assimilate nutrients properly. Moreover, it may not be able to eliminate waste from the body efficiently either. This may lead to slowing down of the metabolic rate, which makes it more difficult to burn calories properly. Fenugreek is rich in galactomannan, which is a polysaccharide that triggers fat breakdown and sugar metabolism in the body.



How To Eat Methi Leaves For Weight Loss



1. Methi Saag



The comforting dish is made with fenugreek greens blended in a paste-like gravy and a pool of spices. Make sure you do not add too much of butter on top of it as it would just increase the calorie count of the dish.



2. Methi Palak



A delicious and heart-warming preparation made with methi leaves and spinach, methi palak goes best with rice and chapati. Here's a mouth-watering recipe you can try at home.



3. Methi ka Chila



Chila is an Indian pancake-like dish that is often consumed as part of a breakfast. Add some methi in the besan batter and spread it out on a non-stick griddle and enjoy with chutney.



