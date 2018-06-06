Men Benefit Greater From Regular Exercise; Eat These Foods To Boost Stamina

According to a recent study presented at the British Cardiovascular Society Conference in Manchester, regular physical activity may be more beneficial for men than post-menopausal women. The effects of regular exercise training on the blood vessels of 12 men and post-menopausal women were analysed by the researchers of the study. Before and after one hour of brisk walk, blood pressure and arterial stiffness of men and women were assessed. As per the findings of the study, the arterial stiffness remained comparatively higher in women compared with age-matched men. In the conducted research, the blood vessels of men and women appeared to adapt differently to regular exercise. The post-menopausal women demonstrated less exercise-associated benefits than men. In order to feel at ease while exercising, it is important to have a considerably good stamina. Certain foods can help you in boosting stamina. Here is a list of such foods:Rich in vitamin E and omega-3 fatty acids, almonds are an excellent source of energy. Including these tiny wonders in your daily diet can provide you with a good dose of essential nutrients.Apples are loaded with antioxidants and soluble fibres. The soluble fibres in particular help keep you full and energetic for a longer period of time. Savour them as part of your breakfast and give a healthy kick-start to your day.Rich in fibre, potassium and carbohydrate, bananas provide instant energy and is considered as a great pre-workout snack. It triggers the release of dopamine, a chemical that causes a "feel-good" response in the bloodstream.Egg is one nutrient-dense food item that is loaded with health benefiting properties. Its protein-rich content is known to increase stamina and can provide with sufficient energy levels for the day.