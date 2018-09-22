Mediterranean Diet May Lower The Risk Of Stroke In Middle-Aged Women: Study

The Mediterranean Diet is touted to be one of the most beneficial diets for good health and well-being. In a recent study published in the Journal Stroke, it was found that middle-aged women, who follow a Mediterranean-style diet, may have a reduced risk of stroke. As per the study, a diet rich in vegetables, olive oil, fruits, seeds, low-saturated fat, grains, potatoes and dairy products, could be beneficial for women over the age of 40, regardless of menopausal status or hormone replacement therapy. The benefits of Mediterranean Diet are aplenty.

For the study, the diets of more than 23,000 participants were examined by the researchers. The team then compared the risk of stroke among four groups ranked highest to lowest by how closely they adhered to a Mediterranean-style diet for over a period of 17 years.

As per the findings of the study, the diet reduced the onset of stroke by 17 per cent in all adults. However, the benefits were seen only in 6 per cent men and women saw a comparatively greater reduction of 22 per cent. Other than this, the participants who were already at high risk of cardiovascular diseases across all four groups of the Mediterranean diet scores saw a 13 per cent overall reduced risk of stroke.

According to the researchers, the various components of the diet may influence men differently than women. Also, the findings of the study provide information regarding the potential benefit of eating a Mediterranean-style diet for stroke prevention, regardless of cardiovascular risk.

With Inputs From IANS