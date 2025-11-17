McDonald's, KFC, Haldiram's Outlets May Soon Open At Indian Railway Stations

Railway passengers may soon be able to indulge in foods from 'Premium Brand Catering Outlets' at railway stations, such as McDonald's, KFC, Pizza Hut, Baskin-Robbins, Bikanerwala and Haldiram's. The Railway Board has amended its policy on catering services to include the proposal to allow premium single-brand food outlets, similar to those seen at airports, to operate at railway stations across the country. The decision follows a recommendation from the South Central Railway.

Premium Brands Get A Green Signal At Railway Stations

In a circular issued to all Zonal Railways on Thursday (13 November 2025), the Railway Board confirmed that popular food brands may soon be permitted to operate at stations. These outlets may be company-owned or run by franchisees, and their selection will follow the existing e-auction policy.

The amendment formally adds a new category - Premium Brand Catering Outlet - to the Indian Railways Catering Policy, 2017. Until now, only three types of stalls were authorised to sell light refreshments, snacks and beverages like tea, milk and juice at stations.

How The Revised Railways Catering Policy Will Work

According to the updated norms shared with railway zones, single-brand outlets will be allowed, wherever there is sufficient demand and justification. They may be integrated into the station layout without affecting the reservation quotas currently applicable to catering stalls. These quotas cover Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, OBCs, freedom fighters and their widows, and persons displaced due to land acquisition by the railways.

Officials have clarified that premium-brand stalls cannot be allotted on a nomination basis. Instead, they will be awarded only through the standardised e-auction process.

The tenure for each outlet will be five years - the same as other catering stalls - and factors such as the Minimum Licence Fee will continue to follow existing policy guidelines.

Indian Railway Stations Undergoing Redevelopment

As per sources, the introduction of premium food brands aligns with the ongoing redevelopment of more than 1,200 stations across India. Major hubs in cities such as Delhi, Mumbai and Ahmedabad are currently being modernised, creating additional commercial space suitable for such outlets.

High passenger footfall at many stations has created a clear demand for branded food options. "The zones concerned will carry out an assessment of demand, available space and how to implement it. They will formulate special conditions of contract as per the requirement," an official said, quoted the Times of India.

The premium-brand food outlets at major railway stations would add to the 10 lakh-plus meals already served to railway passengers across the network by the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).