Another Day, Another Healthy Dinner From Masaba Gupta's Food Diaries

Masaba Gupta is all about eating healthy. (Photo: Instagram/masabagupta)

If there's one celebrity who never ceases to give us healthy eating goals, it has to be Masaba Gupta. The ace fashion designer has made it a point to keep every meal as nutritious and fulfilling as possible without loading up on excess calories. Recently, we got a glimpse of Masaba Gupta's wholesome weekday dinner that she ate after returning from a trip to the Maldives. Calling it her 'Back on Track' dinner, Masaba's dinner looked like the ideal blend of taste and health. Take a look:



Also Read: Masaba Gupta's Cooking Is Giving Us Motivation To Get In The Kitchen

"My 'Back on track' dinner," wrote Masaba Gupta in the caption of the post. In the wholesome meal, we could see a bowl of soup along with a plate with two tikkis. Masaba Gupta revealed that the soup was made with asparagus and was extremely healthy and yummy. "No second helpings," she said about the soup. Meanwhile, the tikki that Masaba Gupta ate too had a healthy twist to it. Rather than being made with aloo which is quite heavy, it used boiled chickpeas as the base. This gave it a healthy twist of protein along with the classic delicious taste of tikki.

This is not the only time Masaba Gupta has let us into her foodie indulgences. Although she makes it a point to eat clean most of the time, she does let her cravings take over every once in a while. Recently, when Chandrayaan-3 made a successful landing on the South pole of the moon in a milestone moment for India, Masaba Gupta demolished some delicious ice cream to celebrate. Click here to read more about the story.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Masaba Gupta was last seen in 'Modern Love: Mumbai' which was an OTT series released in 2022.