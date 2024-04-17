Man's 'Hack' To Avoid Washing Dishes Draws Harsh Goenka's Attention, Internet Also Reacts

Harsh Goenka shared a video with a funny hack that has left X abuzz (Photo Credit: X/ hvgoenka)

Washing dishes is a common chore that many people don't enjoy. While some listen to music or podcasts to overcome the monotony, others come up with more creative solutions to deal with their dislike of this task. Recently, a video showing a man's unique 'hack' to avoid washing dishes caught the attention of Harsh Goenka. He took to X to share the clip and gave his own interpretation of the situation. He captioned the post, "When there is not enough water to wash your dishes".

In the clip, we see a man open a small cooker to start to serve himself food. The next shot shows him thinking about washing the vessels later on. To avoid this fate, he covers his plate with a plastic packet and then puts the food on top. He is later observed eating his meal with a plastic-covered spoon and drinking from a plastic-covered mug. Once he is done, he removes the outer layers of the utensils and places them back on the rack. Watch the complete video below:

When there is not enough water to wash your dishes…..😀 pic.twitter.com/rCcr666htW — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) April 15, 2024

In the comments, Harsh Goenka clarified that the post was "not serious" and that it was "meant to be a joke". Nevertheless, X users had a lot to say about it.

It was not serious, meant to be a joke. What you are saying is absolutely correct — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) April 15, 2024

Several people wondered aloud about the plastic waste generated by this method. Check out some of the reactions below:

Wow it's a great idea but 2 things:

1) How the plastic bags are getting recycled? Is it getting used to make shoes or Tshirt?

2) Can't more sustainable alternatives be looked at like banana leaf, paper plates etc.

Or is it laziness of cleaning dishes after his meal! — Amita Bhagwat Karve (@amita_karve) April 15, 2024

I have done this during my hostel days. We didn't have water supply, and I had limited plates available. 😂 — Kshitij Malve 🇮🇳 (@KshitijAMalve) April 15, 2024

Why not use disposable dishes and cutlery — Dr Nilima Srivastava (@gypsy_nilima) April 16, 2024

The way things are going , might become a reality sooner than later — NILAMADHAB PANDA ନୀଳମାଧବ ପଣ୍ଡା (@nilamadhabpanda) April 15, 2024

Some dishes will fall off easily as plastic gives no friction — Abhishek Sinha (@AbhiSinha836) April 15, 2024

Banana leaves would be better. Or disposables glass and plates. — बैरागी (@tweetin_nandan) April 16, 2024

Bad Joke on environment because of amount of plastics used — Vrajesh Tripathi વ્રજેશ ત્રિપાઠી (@VrajTripathi) April 16, 2024

