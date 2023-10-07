Malaika Arora's Latest Indulgence Is All Things Healthy And Tasty - See Pic

Image Credit: Instagram/@malaikaaroraofficial

Malaika Arora and her love for food need no introduction. Whether she is on the go or at home, her commitment to indulging in food is always on point. The actress strikes a perfect balance between taste and health. In a recent update in Malaika's food diary, she teased our taste buds with two delectable meals. The first image showcased a bowl of sliced dragon fruit. It was followed by a bowl full of rich, brown smoothie sprinkled with pumpkin seeds. Her hashtags revealed that it was a homemade vegan protein smoothie bowl. Take a look:

About a week ago, Malaika Arora embarked on a delightful culinary journey with her family in Goa. In a series of Instagram Stories, she gave us a glimpse of the food she relished. The first entry was a video showcasing culinary craftsmanship at its best. A chef unveiled a plate of delectable kebabs, but what truly caught our attention was the innovative use of papad as a cover for these savoury treats. With finesse, the chef gently shattered the papad, revealing the mouthwatering kebabs beneath. The next image featured a sumptuous spread featuring mutton curry, tandoori chapati, and a bowl brimming with a creamy dip crowned with crispy fried onions. The actress concluded her feast on a sweet note. Her choice of dessert was a decadent gulab jamun crowned with rich rabdi. To read the full story, click here.

Prior to her Goan gastronomic adventure, Malaika Arora received a heartwarming surprise from a friend during her stay at a hotel in Delhi. The thoughtful gesture left Malaika delighted as she shared a glimpse of the sweet surprise on Instagram Stories. She posted a picture of a box full of homemade pinnis, a traditional Indian sweet. The text accompanying the photo read: "When a box of homemade pinnis made with love is waiting for me, even before I reach the room," along with some red heart emojis. Full story here.

