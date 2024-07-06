Malaika Arora Welcomes The Weekend With This Berrylicious Morning Post - See Pic

Take a look at Malaika Arora's morning "decadence". (Photo: Instagram/ malaikaaroraofficial)

Malaika Arora is a true food enthusiast. Whether she is travelling overseas, relaxing at home, or hanging out with friends, the actress frequently shares foodie stories on her social media handles. On Saturday morning, she delighted her followers with another food-centric post on her Instagram Stories. The pic featured four large vessels, each containing different kinds of berries, including strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, and raspberries. Additionally, there was a big bowl of cream. The photo also showed a server's hand holding a plate full of various berries, with cream being poured over them using a ladle. In her caption, Malaika wrote, "Is it too early for Decadence."

While Malaika Arora loves to indulge in food, she is also a fitness enthusiast. She often shares pictures and videos featuring her healthy food diaries. A few days ago, Malaika was enjoying a glass of green juice. Uploading a pic of the drink on her Instagram Stories, she wrote, "Not without my celery juice." Celery juice is a plant-based smoothie known for its health benefits. Click here to read the full story.

Earlier, Malaika Arora flew to France and shared her foodie adventures on Instagram Stories. The picture showcased a table filled with various plates of food. Beyond the table, we could see the sea and sky stretching out for miles. While enjoying this beautiful view, Malaika had a range of breakfast dishes such as croissants, bread slices, a bowl of fruits and scrambled eggs on the table. Full story here.

Malaika Arora also posted a picture of a lesser-known French pastry on her Instagram Stories, with the caption, "U have my heart tropezienne." The dessert looked delicious and tempting. A "Tarte Tropezienne," or Saint Tropez Tart, is a French delicacy made of a brioche that has been halved and filled with pastry cream and buttercream. As seen in Malaika's photo, it is usually topped with pearl sugar. Click here to read in detail.

