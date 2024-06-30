Malaika Arora's 'Pre-Show Essentials' Revealed. See Pics

Malaika Arora keep her fans updated with her foodie adventures.

Be it a reality show, ramp walk or any other event, Malaika Arora exudes charm and glam whenever she is in the public eye. What's the secret of her infectious energy? Instagram might just have revealed Mailaka Arora's pre-show essentials. A video posted on Instagram Stories shows Malaika Arora getting ready for a show and drinking warm water with lemon. The poster, Rhea Kapur, wrote in the caption "Pre-show essentials." Take a look at the Instagram story here:

Malaika Arora shared the story on her handle and declared, "Am a garam pani+nimboo gurl"

Take a look at the Instagram story:

This is not the first time Malaika Arora shared her love for this classic and simple drink. Once she revealed she was drinking warm water and lemon juice. She shared a picture of her glass and wrote, "Garam pani and nimbu for the win." See it here.

Malaika Arora once shared how she starts her day with a detox drink made with warm water. She posted a picture of her cup and wrote, "Good morning." Click here to see.

Once, Malaika Arora started her 21-Day Cleanse routine with a drink with lemon, along with green apple, spinach, pineapple and ginger. You can read more about it here.

Malaika Arora knows the many health benefits that a glass of lemon water provides. It is the best way to start your day with. From weight loss to digestion, read about all the benefits of this drink here.

Are you going to add warm water and lemon drink to your diet now?

