Maharashtra's First Play-Based Learning Roundtable Held In Ahilyanagar

On the occasion of the International Day of Play, Ahilyanagar hosted Maharashtra's first district-level roundtable on play-based learning, bringing together education leaders, government officials, teachers and school administrators to discuss one common goal – making play an essential part of every child's learning journey. Jointly organised by The Opentree Foundation (TOF) and Snehalaya at the Ahilyanagar Gymkhana on June 11, the roundtable focused on the importance of play in education and how it can help children learn better, grow in confidence and develop important life skills. The event was held in alignment with Article 31 of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC), which recognises play as a fundamental right of every child.

Participants included district and municipal education officers, Block Education Officers, school principals, teachers, and members of the District Women and Child Development Committee. The key speakers included Shri. Satyajeet Sudhir Tambe, Member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council; Shri. Anand Bhandari, IAS, Chief Executive Officer, Ahilyanagar Zilla Parishad; Ms Rashmi Nagori, Head of ESG and CSR, Nuvama Group; Mrs Shraddha Rohit Deshmukh, Head of Education, Sanskriti Samvardhan Mandal, Nanded; and Dr Girish Kulkarni, Founder of Snehalaya. The discussion was moderated by Mr Devendra Naik, Founder of NoMoBo and Trustee, TOF.

Putting Play At The Centre Of Learning

Opening the session, Shweta Chari, Co-founder and CEO of The Opentree Foundation, raised an important question about the cost children, society and the future pay when play disappears from education. The discussion echoed the vision of the National Education Policy 2020, which encourages holistic and joyful learning. Participants shared experiences, exchanged ideas and explored ways to make play-based learning a regular part of school education rather than treating play as a break from learning. Speaking at the roundtable, MLC Satyajeet Tambe stressed that education should go beyond textbooks and help build creativity, communication skills, leadership qualities and personality development. He also expressed his wish to see the programme implemented across all blocks of Ahilyanagar district, including Sangamner, at the earliest.

A Landmark Announcement For Government Schools

The biggest announcement of the day came from Shri Anand Bhandari, IAS, CEO of the Ahilyanagar Zilla Parishad. He declared that every government school in the district will welcome students on the first day of the new academic year with the initiative, "First Day of School, One Hour of Play (Pahila Divas Shalecha, Ek Taas Khelacha)," beginning June 15, 2026. The initiative builds on years of work by The Opentree Foundation and Snehalaya in Ahilyanagar through teacher training, classroom interventions, evidence-building and collaboration with schools and local authorities. Going forward, TOF plans to work closely with the district administration to expand its Play2Learn programme across all 14 blocks of Ahilyanagar. The initiative will include teacher training, play materials for schools, integration of play into School Development Plans and efforts to position Ahilyanagar as a model district for play-integrated schooling in Maharashtra.

What The Speakers Said

“Play, skills, and experiential learning — this is the path to a bright future." - Satyajeet Sudhir Tambe, Member, Maharashtra Legislative Council said.

"A school should be the heart of a child's happiness. A child should genuinely want to come to school. This is not possible through academics alone. It requires a holistic approach — space for creativity, space to learn through mistakes, space for independent thinking. And this is a collective responsibility — of the administration, the teachers, and the parents," said Anand Bhandari, IAS, CEO, Zilla Parishad, Ahilyanagar.

Ms Shweta Chari, Co-founder and CEO, The Opentree Foundation, said

"Ahilyanagar has proven today — that with Snehalaya's support, the district's partnership, and people who believe in change, nothing is impossible. This is not just one district's decision — it is a new beginning for millions of children across Maharashtra."

Dr Girish Kulkarni, Founder, Snehalaya, said,

"When The Opentree Foundation's programmes began and every child had a toy in their hands, we realised — play is the most beautiful way to reach a child. Children don't only need help. They need space to express themselves, to experience joy, and to find their confidence again. That is the real magic of play."

The Opentree Foundation, which has been working on play-based learning for 21 years, has reached over 10 lakh children, trained more than 10,000 teachers and worked with over 900 government schools across 12 districts in Maharashtra. With Ahilyanagar's latest move, the district is now setting an example of how play can become a meaningful part of everyday learning.