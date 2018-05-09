Low Carbohydrates Diet And Eggs May Help In Controlling Type-1 Diabetes; Try These Foods Too!

According to a study, controlling the intake of carbohydrates may significantly help patients suffering from type-1 diabetes. Opting for a low carbohydrate diet is the best choice for people diagnosed with diabetes as it helps patients in controlling the blood sugar and also prevents low rates of hypoglycaemia and other health complications. Type-1 diabetes, according to the researchers, is diagnosed at an early age and restricting the carb intake reduces the insulin spike and controls the blood sugar.

For the study, researchers examined patients who were on a low-carb diet after following a book on Diabetes Solution. 493 patients took the survey conducted by study authors and completed the questionnaire. Of all the participants, 316 answered nearly all the questions while the remaining provided very little information. The researchers received ample data to confirm diabetes diagnosis, blood sugar control measures, metabolic health measures of 138 participants.

It was found that the patients were consuming nearly 36 grams of carbohydrates daily which constitutes around five percent of calories from carbs on daily basis. Patients had favourable measures of insulin sensitivity and cardio-metabolic health, like low triglyceride levels and high HDL cholesterol levels.

In case of diabetes, researchers recommend eating following food to tame the blood sugar levels.

Eat two whole eggs and up to 10 egg whites daily as it is known to be a very good source of protein and fats with almost zero carbs Fatty fish like salmon, sardines, mackerel which are very good sources of omega-3 fatty acids that help reduce the risk of heart disease and strokes. Green leafy vegetables have amazing nutritional value and low-calorie content. Include them daily in your diet as they are rich in iron, zinc, calcium, magnesium and vitamin C. Chia seed helps in diabetes as it is high in fibre and offers low digestible cards. Flaxseeds are also very healthy and help in controlling blood sugar levels. Include Greek yogurt with fruits like strawberries as it is the best dairy product in diabetes.

Here are some more foods that most experts suggest to eat in order to control blood sugar levels.

1. Bananas

According to a study done by the University College in Dublin in Ireland, resistant starch found in foods like bananas, legumes, potatoes and grains may benefit your health by aiding blood sugar levels, supporting gut health and enhancing satiety.

2. Nuts

Nuts contain unsaturated fats, proteins and a range of vitamins and minerals, which help lower cholesterol, inflammation and insulin resistance.

3. Bitter gourd (karela)

Karela or bitter gourd contains an insulin-like compound called Polypeptide-p or p-insulin that has shown to control diabetes naturally.

4. Fenugreek seeds

Taking a teaspoon of fenugreek seeds, turmeric powder and amla powder in equal amounts with warm water thrice a day may help control blood sugar levels.