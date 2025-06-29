India Ahead Of Neighbours In Egg Intake, But Still Lags Global Average

"Sunday ho ya Monday, roz khao ande" (Whether it's Sunday or Monday, eat eggs every day) - you've probably heard this catchy line from a once-famous advertisement. The campaign aimed to promote the inclusion of eggs in the Indian diet. But beyond the jingle, has the message really translated into action?

Let's look at the data to find out.

India's egg journey: A look through the decades

An analysis of egg consumption trends from 1961 to 2022, sourced from 'Our World in Data', offers some fascinating insights. Between 1961 and 1976, Indians consumed more eggs per capita than Pakistanis. In 1977, both nations were in a neck-and-neck race. The very next year, Pakistan pulled ahead and retained its lead for over three decades, until 2013.

From 2014 to 2017, the per capita egg intake in India and Pakistan remained roughly equal. Then came the big change - in 2018, India overtook Pakistan in annual per capita egg consumption and has maintained its lead since.

By 2022, Indians were consuming 4.6 kilograms (shell weight) of eggs per person annually, compared to 3.7 kg in Pakistan.

India ahead of all neighbours

India's egg consumption outpaces not just Pakistan, but also Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Nepal.

In 2022, Bangladesh recorded 3.6 kg per capita, Sri Lanka stood at 3.7 kg, and Nepal lagged far behind at just 2 kg.

Experts link India's upward trend to rising incomes, better access to food, and increasing awareness about the importance of dietary protein. Yet, despite these improvements, the global comparison tells a different story.

While India leads South Asia in egg intake, it still consumes less than half the global average. In 2022, global per capita egg consumption was 10.4 kilograms - more than twice India's 4.6 kg. The gap suggests that despite progress, India has significant ground to cover in aligning with global nutritional standards.

What does India's household food spending tell us?

To understand dietary choices better, it helps to look at where Indian households are spending their food budgets.

As per the Ministry of Statistics (2023-24), the monthly per capita food expenditure is Rs 1,939 in rural areas and Rs 2,776 in urban areas. Rural households spend about 47% of their total monthly consumption on food, while urban households spend around 40%.

Interestingly, beverages, snacks, and processed foods top the food expenditure list. Urban Indians allocate 11.1 per cent and rural Indians 9.8 per cent of their total monthly spending on items like soft drinks, chips, and ready-to-eat foods. Milk and dairy products come next: 7.2 per cent of urban and 8.4 per cent of rural monthly consumption goes here. Vegetables are prioritised over cereals in both segments. Urban residents spend 4.1 per cent on vegetables and 3.8 per cent on cereals; rural areas show a similar pattern with 6 per cent and 5 per cent, respectively.

Egg consumption in India is rising and outpacing neighbouring countries, thanks to improved awareness and affordability. But a glance at food expenditure patterns reveals a growing preference for processed foods, too. The trend needs careful examination.