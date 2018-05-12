Low Carb Diet Best For Managing Blood Sugar In Diabetics, Says Study; Top 5 Low Carb Foods

Carbohydrate is a food group which has been infamous among health freaks and several weight loss diets eliminate or lessen intake of carbohydrates. Moreover, low-carb diets have always been recommended by nutritionists and doctors to patients of diabetes. A recent study has reinforced the effectiveness of a diet low in carbohydrates in controlling type-1 diabetes by saying that eating a low-carb diet may lead to better control of blood sugar levels. The study, which was published in the journal Pediatrics, indicated that kids who were put on a low-carb and high-protein diet had bodies with "exceptional" control over their blood sugar levels.

The study, which was essentially an "online survey of an international social media group for people" with Type 1 Diabetes Mellitus (T1DM), looked at 316 cases of kids with the condition. The average age of diagnosis among these kids was about 14 to 16 years of age and these kids had been following a Very Low Carb Diet (VLCD) since the past two to four years. All these kids had a diet where the mean carbohydrate intake had been restricted to between 15 gms and 366 gms. The results of the analysis were telling.

A report on the study in the journal concluded by saying, "Exceptional glycemic control of T1DM with low rates of adverse events was reported by a community of children and adults who consume a VLCD." However, it added by saying, "The generalizability of these findings requires further studies, including high-quality randomized controlled trials." This study shows a possible solution to control of type-1 diabetes in terms of dietary intervention, as is pointed out by the report on the study.

The report on the study says, "Despite pharmacological and technological advances, optimal glycemic control of type 1 diabetes remains elusive, putting millions of people worldwide at increased risk of micro- and macrovascular complications. One conceptually promising but poorly studied approach is dietary carbohydrate restriction."

These are the best healthy low-carbohydrate foods for management of type-1 diabetes:

1. Chicken: One of the most popular lean meats out there, chicken is a popular food among people who follow a low-carb diet. It has zero carbs and is also wonderfully versatile.

2. Mushrooms: Mushrooms have extremely low carbohydrate content, which makes this superfood a must-have for people who follow the low-carb diet.

3. Broccoli: This cruciferous vegetable is both low on carbohydrates and calories and is extremely high in fibre, making it a wonder food for people who are looking to manage blood sugar levels.

4. Salmon: Another popular choice of lean meat, salmon is rich in heart-healthy omega 3 fatty acids and is also low on carbs.

5. Tomatoes: A 100 gm serving of this lycopene-rich food contains a mere 4gm of carbohydrates, making it great for consumption in a VLCD.



