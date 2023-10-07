Love Kaju Barfi? Want To Make It At Home? You Just Need 2 Ingredients!

Kaju barfi is one of the most popular mithais in India.

The festive season is here and so is the time to go on a bingeing spree. It's that time of the year when we keep all our diet thoughts aside, enjoying various sweet and savoury delicacies from across India. Speaking about sweet treats, one of the most popular Indian sweets is the divine-tasting kaju barfi. In fact, it won't be an exaggeration to say that the list of Indian sweets will remain incomplete without giving a special mention to the classic kaju barfi. It is rich, nutty, and bite-sized and can also be made at home. You heard us. This festive season, if you plan to try making homemade mithai, then we suggest starting with this kaju barfi recipe. Why, you ask? It is because, this particular recipe is super simple and includes just two basic ingredients - kaju, the hero ingredient, and sugar.

What Makes Kaju Barfi So Unique:

Kaju Barfi, which literally translates to 'slice of cashews', is made using cashew nuts, which are soaked in water for a long period of time and then ground to make a paste. This paste is then mixed with various other ingredients to make a dough, which is then cut into diamond shapes and served. Let's look into some of the major reasons behind its popularity.

1. Taste:

The creaminess of kaju, when mixed with sugar and other ingredients, offers a flavour that is humble, nutty, and simple for every palate.

2. Texture:

The mithai comes in a diamond shape that is hard on the first appearance. But when you take a bite, the sweet melts in your mouth instantly. In fact, the light, grainy texture of the cashew nuts gives the dish a unique character, loved by one and all.

3. Cultural significance:

According to the food and travel platform Taste Atlas, kaju barfri is traditionally used in various Indian festivals. One of the main reasons for the same is its cultural significance. In Indian culture, it is believed that by consuming kaju barfi, one brings good luck and prosperity to the home," reads a note on the official website of Taste Atlas.

2-Ingredient Kaju Barfi Recipe: How To Make Kaju Barfi With 2 Ingredients:

After speaking about kaju barfi at length, it is time to prepare the delicacy at home. We found a recipe, shared by the Instagram handle 'Spoons Of Dilli', which includes just two basic ingredients - cashew nuts and sugar. That's it.

According to the post, all you need to do is, grind soaked cashew nuts, and mix in sugar syrup to prepare a dough. Then use a little bit of ghee to flatten the dough. Finally, cut it into diamond shapes and serve. And if you have chandi ka warq, add it to enhance the beauty of the dish. Super easy, right?

Bonus Tips: 4 Important Hacks To Make Perfect Kaju Barfi At Home:

- Before making this recipe, keep the cashew nuts in the freezer for 15-20 mins.

- You just need to melt the sugar and then add the kaju (Cashew) powder. Do not wait till syrup forms.

- To check if the cooking is completely done, roll the mixture in between your fingers. If it is not sticking around, you are good to go.

- Do not cool down the mixture completely before rolling it flat. Once it turns lukewarm, make the dough and roll it in between the butter paper immediately.

