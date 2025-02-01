<i>Bareilly Ki Barfi</i> Will Re-Release On This Date; Kriti Sanon Reacts

Bareilly Ki Barfi – featuring Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao in the lead is all set to re-release on February 7, 2025.

The film had originally released on August 18, 2017, the film has been directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.

Announcing the re-release, Kriti Sanon shared the movie's trailer on her Instagram handle.

“My SWEETEST film re-releasing again!! This month of love, Bareilly mein hoga pyaar bhi, takraar bhi aur hungama bhi, PHIR SE!! Trailer out now! #BareillyKiBarfi re-releasing in cinemas on 7th February,” wrote Kriti Sanon in her caption.

Bareilly Ki Barfi follows the story of Bitti (played by Kriti Sanon), a free-spirited girl, who refuses to conform to societal expectations of marriage. Her life takes an interesting turn when she crosses paths with Chirag Dubey (Ayushmann Khurrana), a printing press owner, and shares her wish to meet her favourite author, Pritam Vidrohi (Rajkummar Rao).

Back in 2020, Rajkummar Rao shared an appreciation post for Bareilly Ki Barfi's director Ashwini Iyer Tiwari.

The actor thanked her for bringing his character Pritam Vidrohi. Rajkummar posted a split-image of his first look test for the role, showing two sides of Pritam – on one side, a gentle salesman, and on the other, a headstrong personality.

In his caption, Rajkummar Rao wrote, "Hello... First look test for Bareilly Ki Barfi. #PritamVidrohi. Thank you, Ashwini Iyer Tiwari for sharing this."

In addition to the leading trio, Bareilly Ki Barfi features Pankaj Tripathi, Seema Pahwa, and Rohit Chaudhary in important roles. The project has been backed by Vineet Jain and Renu Ravi Chopra under their banners Junglee Pictures and B R Studios.