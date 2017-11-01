Lose Weight and Build Muscles: Here's How to Tweak Your Diet To Achieve Your Fitness Goals

Amino acids are often called the building blocks of protein. While protein helps in building and repairing muscles and tissues, a host of essential amino acids facilitate muscle-protein synthesis, protein absorption in the body, et cetera. Leucine, Isoleucine, Valine, Creatinine, Glutamine, L-Arginine are some amino acids that work in tandem with protein.
Besides this, some other nutrients essential to your health would certainly include calcium, iron, vitamin C, vitamin D among others.
"Omission of any major food group could result in various disadvantages and ailments, including muscle loss. Your diet must be a mix of protein, carbs and essential fats. You must include lean meats, dairy, eggs, nuts and fish to your diet to build muscles. Fresh fruits and veggies should also constitute a major part of your regular diet," notes Reebok Master Trainer, Ms. Vinata Shetty.
Get in touch with a certified nutritionist to learn more about a balanced diet and how can you tweak your current diet plan to achieve weight loss and build muscles.