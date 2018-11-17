Long Exposure To Traffic Noise May Up Obesity Risk: 5 Diet Tips To Manage Obesity

Long-term exposure to road traffic noise may increase the risk of obesity, says a latest research. Obesity is defined as a physical condition that involves excessive body fat. The excess fat may even pose serious damage to overall health and wellbeing . The Barcelona Institute for Global Health study has been published in Environment International.

Previous studied have demonstrated associations between traffic noise and several markers for obesity. This study was aimed at confirming the link between these noises and weight gain.

"Our analysis shows that people exposed to the highest levels of traffic noise are at greater risk of being obese" explained Maria Foraster, first author of the study. "For example, we observed that a 10 dB increase in mean noise level was associated with a 17 percent increase in obesity."



Researchers also analysed exposure to noise generated by aircraft and railway traffic and found no significant associations except in the case of long-term exposure to railway noise, which was associated with a higher risk of overweight but not of obesity.

For the study, the authors looked at the data from two different perspectives. Cross-sectional analysis was used to study the participant population at a specific time point in the study and to examine more objective measures.

Through the longitudinal design, authors evaluated how the risk of obesity evolved over the study period. The findings revealed that the associations with traffic-related noise pollution were consistent in both cases. Overweight was only associated with exposure to traffic-related noise in the cross-sectional analysis. The authors found no association between noise exposure and body mass index measured continuously throughout the longitudinal analysis.

"Our study contributes additional evidence to support the hypothesis that traffic-related noise affects obesity because the results we obtained in a different population were the same as those reported by the authors of earlier studies. Nevertheless, more longitudinal studies are needed to confirm the association and to examine certain inconsistencies in the data which, to date, have prevented us from formulating an explanation accepted by the scientific community as a whole", explained Maria Foraster.The authors emphasised on the need of necessary steps to curtail noise pollution Noise generates stress and affects our sleep. It alters hormone levels and increases blood pressure. Sleep disturbance hampers our glucose metabolism and alters the appetite.

"In the long term, these effects could give rise to chronic physiological alterations, which would explain the proven association between persistent exposure to traffic-related noise and cardiovascular disease or the more recently discovered associations with diabetes and obesity. Our findings suggest that reducing traffic-related noise could also be a way of combating the obesity epidemic" added Maria Foraster.

Diet Tips To Manage Obesity

According to experts, obesity could be a side effect of another prevailing health condition, medicine or sedentary lifestyle. Obesity can be managed with a healthy balanced diet and engaging in regular physical activity. Here are some tips you may want to keep in mind.

1. Swap refined carb sources for whole grains. A whole grain manages to retain all the nutrients that are processed in the refining. Stock up on whole grains like bajra, ragi, maize and jowar and use them often. Try red, black and brown rice instead of white rice .You can use these whole grains for breakfast porridges.

2. Just like grains, whole dals are also a better bet than the washed dals. Rajma, and chana dals are some of the healthiest dals you can fill up your shelves with. You can cook them, have them in sprouts or in soups.

3. Avoid red meat and opt for lean meat like chicken and salmon. Adding protein with every meal could prove to be a game changer for anyone trying to lose weight.

4. Load up on seasonal vegetables. They provide both soluble and insoluble fibres in addition to vitamins, minerals and antioxidants.

5. Stay away from trans fats as they are one of the biggest culprits of growing instances of obesity globally. Fast food, instant food, fried junk, cookies, pasta, burger and noodles should be ruled out off your diet immediately

(With inputs ANI)

