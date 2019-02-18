Limiting These Foods To Combat Gastro-Intestinal Problems: Study

It goes without saying that a healthy diet is a crucial component of gastric health. If the findings of a latest study are to be believed limiting intake of specific foods can alleviate gastrointestinal issues for physically active people, especially if you are a runner.

The study that was conducted by the researchers from the Anglia Ruskin University in Britain, revealed that a low fermentable oligosaccharide, disaccharide, monosaccharide and polyol (or FODMAP) diet could help reduce issued caused by exercise such as stomach cramps and bloating, which in turn helps one's physicals performance and ability to exercise.

FODMAP foods have been under scrutiny for a while now. For the uninitiated, FODMAP foods include those containing lactose (milk, yoghurt and cheese), fructans (found in cereals, breads and pasta), galactic-oligosaccharides (legumes and onions), excess fructose (for example in apples, pears and asparagus) and polyols (often added as a food additive).

"We found a clear benefit when following the low FODMAP diet, with a reduction in exercise-related gastrointestinal symptoms amongst otherwise healthy, recreational runners," said Justin Roberts, Principal Lecturer at the varsity.

The study was published in the Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition. To analyse the performances, the researchers involved a group of healthy recreational exercisers as part of the study.

The participants were made to follow two eating plans for one week at a time, with the key difference being the FODMAP content.

About 69 percent of those following a low FODMAP diet experienced an improvement in symptoms and were able to exercise more frequently, their intensity also improved.

Their endurance in conjunction with reduced experiences of bloating whilst on a low FODMAP diet is said to be a result of reduction in intestinal water volume and gas production, caused by fewer indigestible carbohydrates available for fermentation in the gut.

Further studies are required to examine the benefits of this diet when combined with long-term training strategies. Following a low FODMAP diet needs proper care and attention; you cannot blindly eliminate major nutrient sources from your diet. Reductions in total caloric and carbohydrate intake may impact on nutritional quality; therefore, always consult a certified nutritionist before making any major alteration to your diet.



