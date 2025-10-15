Lakshmi Puja 2025: City-Wise Puja Mahurat Timings, Bhog Recipes, And More

As Diwali 2025 draws near, houses burst into life with flickering diyas, rangoli patterns, and the scent of festive sweets in the air. Alongside the dazzling lights and celebrations, one of the most sacred moments of the festival is Lakshmi Puja, when devotees invite Goddess Lakshmi into their homes with prayers, flowers, and offerings. What makes this ritual truly special is the bhog, a lovingly prepared, sattvic spread of dishes offered to the Goddess before being shared as prasad. This year, as families come together in devotion, the bhog becomes not just food but a bridge between tradition, flavour, and divine blessings. Read on the significance, recipes and mahurat for Lakshmi Puja 2025.

Diwali 2025: Significance Of Lakshmi Puja

Lakshmi Puja is observed to invoke the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth, prosperity, and good fortune, especially on the darkest night of Diwali. Performing the puja with devotion and offering bhog symbolises welcoming abundance into one's home. It is believed that a clean house, sincere prayer, and pure food offerings invite the Goddess to bless the family with prosperity, harmony, and spiritual upliftment.

Lakshmi Puja 2025 Mahurat | Laxmi Puja 2025 Time

Here's the mahurat for Lakshmi Puja 2025 for your respective cities.

Pradosh Kaal - 05:45 PM to 08:17 PM

Vrishabha Kaal - 07:07 PM to 09:02 PM

Amavasya Tithi Begins - 03:44 PM on Oct 20, 2025

Amavasya Tithi Ends - 05:54 PM on Oct 21, 2025

City-Wise Lakshmi Puja Mahurat | Laxmi Puja Timings

City Puja Time Pune 07:38 PM to 08:37 PM New Delhi 07:08 PM to 08:18 PM Chennai 07:20 PM to 08:14 PM Jaipur 07:17 PM to 08:25 PM Hyderabad 07:21 PM to 08:19 PM Gurgaon 07:09 PM to 08:19 PM Chandigarh 07:06 PM to 08:19 PM Kolkata (Oct. 21) 05:06 PM to 05:54 PM Mumbai 07:41 PM to 08:41 PM Bengaluru 07:31 PM to 08:25 PM Ahmedabad 07:36 PM to 08:40 PM Noida 07:07 PM to 08:18 PM

Bhog Recipes for Lakshmi Puja

Here are some common offerings during Lakshmi Puja to celebrate Diwali with devotion and spiritual spirit.

1. Panchamrit

This sacred blend of five ingredients - milk, curd, honey, ghee, and sugar - is often the first offering in Lakshmi Puja. Mix equal parts (or in slight proportion) of milk and curd, add melted ghee, honey, and sugar (or jaggery). Stir gently and garnish with chopped nuts and a pinch of cardamom powder. Serve in a clean copper or silver vessel.

2. Fruits

Photo: Unsplash

Fresh fruits hold deep significance in Lakshmi Puja, symbolising purity, prosperity, and gratitude toward nature's bounty. Offer seasonal fruits like bananas, apples, pomegranates, and oranges as part of your bhog thali, each representing abundance and good health. Wash and arrange them neatly on a silver or brass plate before placing them on the altar.

3. Gur (Jaggery) Halwa

This halwa is sweetened primarily with jaggery rather than refined sugar. All you have to do is roast semolina (suji) or a mix of semolina and wheat flour in ghee until aromatic. Dissolve jaggery in warm water and strain. Pour the jaggery syrup into the roasted flour, stirring steadily to avoid lumps. Cook till it thickens. Garnish with nuts and a few strands of saffron for colour.

4. Boondi Ladoo

Soft boondi ladoos are festival favourites. Prepare a besan batter (gram flour + water) with a pinch of cardamom. Drop small boondis into hot ghee or oil, fry until crisp but pale golden. Prepare sugar syrup (one-string consistency) flavoured with cardamom. Mix fried boondi with syrup and bind into small round ladoos while slightly warm. Offer these sweet balls as prasad.

5. Kheer / Phirni

This creamy dessert is made with rice, milk (or sometimes coconut milk), sugar (or jaggery), and flavoured with cardamom, saffron, and nuts. For phirni, use coarsely ground rice; for kheer, whole rice. Simmer in full-cream milk till the mixture thickens and the rice is soft. Add sugar, cardamom, and top with roasted nuts. Chill slightly before offering.

How To Avoid Overindulging In Diwali Treats | Tips To Prevent Overeating During Festivals

It is no secret that Diwali brings with it a generous spread of laddoos, namkeens, gujiyas, and deep-fried delights, all impossible to resist! But the festive season can also derail your fitness or weight-loss goals if you are not mindful. The key is balance, enjoying the celebration without going overboard. Here are five smart, realistic tips to help you indulge guilt-free this Diwali 2025 while keeping your health goals intact.

1. Start Your Day Right

Eat a wholesome breakfast rich in protein and fibre. This keeps you full and curbs cravings later.

2. Portion Control Is Key

Instead of avoiding sweets altogether, take small portions. Savour one laddoo slowly instead of mindlessly snacking on multiple pieces.

3. Hydrate Throughout The Day

Often, thirst feels like hunger. Keep sipping water or coconut water to stay hydrated and avoid overeating.

4. Balance The Plate

When attending festive dinners, fill half your plate with salads or veggies, a quarter with protein, and the rest with carbs or sweets.

5. Don't Skip Movement

Even a short evening walk post-meals can aid digestion and help burn off some of those festive calories. Make it a family ritual to stroll after the puja!

Happy Lakshmi Puja and Diwali 2025!