Ladies Take Note!  Long Work Hours Could Up Diabetes Risk By 70 Percent

Women working more than 45 hours may be at higher risk of developing diabetes warned a new study. Women who worked for longer hours were associated with nearly 70 per cent increased risk of diabetes as compared to men or women who worked for 30 to 40 hours a week. Meanwhile men who worked for long hours showed no such signs of risk, noted the study published in the journal BMJ Open Diabetes Research and Care.

The researchers said that women might work longer hours, when all the household chores and family responsibilities are taken into account. Long working hours are deeply tied to hormonal abnormalities and insulin resistance, noted the researchers. Working for too long may prompt a chronic stress response in the body which may further up the risk of insulin resistance.

The findings revealed that the length of the working week wasn't associated with a heightened risk of the disease among men.

"Considering the rapid and substantial increase of diabetes prevalence worldwide, identifying modifiable risk factors such as long work hours is of major importance to improve prevention and orient policy making, as it could prevent numerous cases of diabetes and diabetes related chronic diseases," said the team including Mahee Gilbert-Ouimet from the Research Center of the Quebec University Hospital -- Laval University, in Canada.

The observational study examined the health data of 7,065 workers aged between 35 and 74 years for a period of 12 years.

For the study, the participants' were grouped into four time bands: 15-34 hours; 35-40 hours; 41-44 hours; and 45 or more hours. The grouping was done based on weekly working paid and unpaid hours,

The findings revealed that, overworking among women was associated with 63 per cent of higher risk of diabetes among women where as incidence of diabetes in men was found mainly among older age groups, and those who were obese.



Diabetes is defined as the group of diseases that result in too much sugar in the blood (high blood glucose). It is estimated that about 439 million adults will be living with diabetes by 2030 across globe -- an increase of 50 per cent on the figures for 2010. In 2015 alone, diabetes cost the global economy $1.31 trillion.



Your diet and nutrition can play a significant role in managing diabetes. Here are some healthy foods you should make part of your daily regime now.

1. Bitter gourd

Bitter gourd contains active substances that lend anti-diabetic properties like charantin which is known for its blood glucose-lowering effect and an insulin-like compound known as polypeptide-p. The best way to consume it is to have fresh bitter gourd juice early morning on an empty stomach.

2. Whole grains

Whole grains like barley and oats are full of fibre which digests slowly to keep you blood sugar from spiking suddenly. Consuming whole grains regularly helps in preventing weight gain which is a big risk factor for diabetes.

3. Flaxseeds and pumpkin seeds

Flaxseed contains large amounts of insoluble fibres. Flaxseeds help in reducing the chances of heart complications and also the risk of strokes linked with diabetes. Keep a handful of pumpkin seeds with you to fight cravings for fatty and sugary foods.

4. Guava

Guava has a low glycemic index score and is very rich in dietary fiber that helping in treating constipation which is a common complaint people with diabetes have.

(With Inputs IANS)

