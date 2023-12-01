Koffee With Karan 8: How Karan Johar Stopped Rani Mukerji From Eating During Kuch Kuch Hota Shoot

The trio revealed foodie moments from the iconic film. (Image Credit: Instagram/@karanjohar)

Koffee With Karan is back! All Bollywood buffs in the country are excited to watch their favourite celebs talking their hearts out on the famous couch. In the recent episode of Koffee with Karan, the spotlight turned into a heartwarming Kuch Kuch Hota Hai reunion as the host, Karan Johar. welcomed Kajol and Rani Mukerji. The trio dove into cherished memories from their iconic film and revealed some unheard foodie moments that were quite interesting.

Also Read: Karan Johar Hosted Mickey And Minnie Mouse-Themed B'Day For Kids. The Cakes Are Unmissable

During the lively conversation, Karan recollected a time during the filming of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai when he had a plan for Rani to shed some kilos. He confessed to instructing the hotel's room service not to provide any food to Rani, with her mother playing along in this mischievous scheme as she told the staff, "Voh phone karegi, bolo nahi hai khana' (When she calls, tell her there is no food). "Karan Johar revealed, "I had told Rani that she had to wear this short skirt in Mauritius, so just lose some weight because you have to wear it. She said I'll lose some 4-5 kilos. 4-5 kilos were not lost, they were put on. I was like, how is she going to wear this short orange skirt."

Also Read: Farah Khan Calls Karan Johar's Breakfast "Designer" As He Enjoys This Dish

Amid laughter, Rani chimed in, recounting where Karan Johar literally snatched the plate from her hands. Karan Johar admitted, "I snatched food from her hand, but my innate goodness made me return the plate immediately." Rani Mukerji recalled, "I was having breakfast, the most important meal of the day, and Karan said, 'You can't eat this' and snatched the plate from my hand." Now we know how Rani Mukerji managed to look so fit in the movie - by controlling her diet. The camaraderie among the trio turned into a delightful trip down memory lane, offering glimpses into their behind-the-scenes antics during the making of the beloved film, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.