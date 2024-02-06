KFC May Operate Near Ayodhya's Ram Temple If It Takes Chicken Off The Menu: Report

KFC outlet in Ayodhya is located far from the new Ram Temple. Photo: iStock

After the grand inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the city has been attracting many devotees and visitors from across the country. As more people come in, several food chains and shops are opening up near the temple, offering delicious vegetarian food. Along with the Indian cuisine, visitors can also enjoy their favourite fast foods like pizzas from Dominoes, located just a kilometre from the temple, reported Moneycontrol. For food outlets to operate at the Panch Kosi Parikrama - a 15-km pilgrimage circuit around Ayodhya visiting sacred sites linked to the Ramayana - the outlets should not be serving meat and liquor.

"We have offers from big food chain outlets to set up their shops in Ayodhya. We welcome them with open arms, but there is only one restriction, that they should not serve non-veg food items inside the Panch Kosi," Moneycontrol quoted Vishal Singh, a government official in Ayodhya.

Also Read: KFC Launches Plant-Based Fried Chicken In US For The First Time Ever

Popular food outlets like KFC are still located outside the 14 Kosi Parikrama Marg since these outlets sell only non-vegetarian items. "KFC has set up its unit at Ayodhya-Lucknow highway because we do not allow non-vegetarian food items here. We are ready to provide even KFC a space if it decides to sell only vegetarian items," Singh added.

According to the report, business for food shops is great if it is located at Ram Path, closer to the temple. Food outlets like Pizza Hut, located about 8 km from the Ram Temple "are having a fairly good business" but lament the missed opportunity of not having a shop closer to the temple. Although Pizza Hut is located outside the Panch Kosi Parikrama Marg, the outlet still serves only vegetarian food in Ayodhya.

Also Read: Ram Mandir Consecration: Ayodhya To Soon Have World's First 7-Star Veg-Only Hotel

With a rise in visitors, all kinds of popular food chains are pushing to set up shop in Ayodhya, preferably close to the temple. "As these people are coming from different parts of the country, they are well conversant with pizzas and burgers. Therefore, the food chain outlets famous for pizzas and burgers are making a beeline to set up their shops in Ayodhya now," said Sharad Kapoor, President of Faizabad Hotel Association (FHA).