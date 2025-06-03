Lord Buddha's Relics Return After Unprecedented Pilgrimage In Vietnam

In a momentous culmination of spiritual diplomacy and shared heritage, the sacred relics of Lord Buddha have been ceremoniously returned to India following a historic and emotionally resonant pilgrimage across Vietnam. Over the course of one month, the relics drew an estimated 17.8 million devotees, marking one of the largest Buddhist veneration events in recent history.

The relics, which were sent to Vietnam by the Government of India in collaboration with the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC), embarked on a spiritually profound journey across nine major sites in Vietnam, from the southern city of Ho Chi Minh to the northern province of Quang Ninh.

Highlights of the Pilgrimage:

Thanh Tam Monastery, Ho Chi Minh City (May 3-8): 1,877,000 devotees

Ba Den Mountain, Tay Ninh Province (May 8-12): 127,000

Quan Su Pagoda, Hanoi (May 13-17): Over 7 million, including 2 million during the central relic procession

Tam Chuc Pagoda, Ha Nam Province (May 17-19): Over 2 million

Bai Dinh Pagoda, Ninh Binh Province (May 19-21): 350,000

Phuc Son Pagoda, Bac Giang Province (May 21-25): 1.6 million

Truc Lam Yen Tu Monastery, Quang Ninh (May 25-28): 1.05 million

Chuong Pagoda, Hung Yen (May 8-30): 2.5 million

Quan Am Ngu Hanh Son Pagoda, Da Nang City (as of June 1): 1.3 million

Throughout the pilgrimage, devotees engaged in meditative sessions, chanting, Dharma teachings, and peaceful processions - transforming cities and pagodas into vibrant centers of mindfulness and unity. The pilgrimage not only showcased Vietnam's deep Buddhist traditions but also deepened the spiritual and cultural ties between India and Vietnam.

The relics were respectfully escorted back to India following a closing ceremony attended by Vietnamese monastics, officials, and Indian delegates. The handover was marked by traditional chants, floral tributes, and shared prayers for peace, symbolizing the sacred continuity of the Buddha's message across nations and generations.

India's Ministry of Culture expressed gratitude for the reverence shown by the Vietnamese people and acknowledged the powerful role of spiritual diplomacy in strengthening regional ties. "The return of the relics marks the conclusion of a journey that reaffirms the universal values of compassion, peace, and fraternity shared by both our nations," a ministry spokesperson stated.

As the relics now return to their custodians in India, they carry with them the blessings and devotion of millions - etched into the hearts of a nation that embraced the Buddha's teachings with unparalleled fervor.