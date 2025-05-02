India Sends Holy Buddha Relics To Vietnam For Public Exposition

The holy relics of Lord Buddha, enshrined at a vihara in Uttar Pradesh's Sarnath, reached Ho Chi Minh City on Friday in an IAF aircraft for an exposition during the gala celebrations of the United Nations Day of Vesak being hosted by Vietnam.

Union Minister of Minority Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju, Minister of Tourism and Culture of Andhra Pradesh Kandula Durgesh, revered monks and senior officials from India accompanied the sacred relics, which were transported by the special aircraft, the government said in a statement.

The Holy Buddha Relic from India arrived in #Vietnam, was taken to the Buddha Hall at the Vietnam Buddhist University for a sacred ceremony and then brought through a grand procession to Thanh Tam #Pagoda, where the Public Exposition of the Sacred Relic will take place.@PMOIndia… pic.twitter.com/XQZfYLVC3K — International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) (@IbcWorldOrg) May 2, 2025

Mr Rijiju is leading the government delegation to Vietnam.

"Arrived in Vietnam leading the high-level Indian delegation with the Sacred Relics of Lord Buddha. Grand ceremonial reception was accorded by the Govt of Vietnam & Vietnam Buddhist Sanghas. The Holy Relics will be in Vietnam from 2nd-21st May 2025 for UN Vesak Day celebrations," Mr Rijiju posted on X and also shared some photos.

The visit is taking place in the context of the United Nations (UN) Day of Vesak celebrations being hosted by Vietnam from May 6-8, the Ministry of Minority Affairs said in a statement on Friday.

The holy relics of Lord Buddha were transported to Vietnam by the special IAF aircraft from the Hindan Air Base in Ghaziabad, befitting the status of a "State Guest", officials said on Thursday.

The sacred relics were ceremonially brought to Delhi on Wednesday and placed in a "special protected enclosure" at the National Museum for prayers for a couple of hours.

On Thursday evening, the holy relics were taken from the National Museum to the Hindan Air Base with full "state honours" in a "special bulletproof vehicle" after rituals at the museum for their onward journey to Vietnam.

The aircraft arrived in Ho Chi Minh City on Friday morning.

The holy relics were received by Dao Ngoc Dung, Minister of Religious and Ethnic Affairs of Vietnam, Duong Ngoc Hai, Standing Vice-Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, Supreme Patriarch of Vietnam Buddhist Sangha Thich Tri Quang and venerable monks of Vietnam Buddhist Sangha, the statement said.

Special ceremonial prayers were held at the airport on arrival, followed by prayers led by the Supreme Patriarch of Vietnam Buddhist Sangha and the enshrinement of the holy relics at Thanh Tam Monastery, Ho Chi Minh City, it said.

"On the occasion, a sapling of the Sacred Bodhi Tree brought from India was planted by the visiting minister from India and the Supreme Patriarch of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha at the Buddhist University, Ho Chi Minh City," the statement said.

In Vietnam, the sacred relics will be ceremoniously enshrined, venerated and worshipped at several important sites, the culture ministry earlier said.

The holy relics will be at the Thanh Tam Monastery from May 2-7, followed by their exposition in the Tay Ninh, Ha Noi and Ha Nam provinces till May 21, it said.

The sacred relics have been provided through the Mahabodhi Society of India and the National Museum of the government of India with the support of the International Buddha Confederation.

The holy relics hold special significance for the Buddhist community around the world, and their exposition in Vietnam is taking place for the first time.

"India treasures the strong bonds between the people of India and Vietnam and wish that the visit of holy relics to Vietnam and other related activities will further deepen these close ties between India and Vietnam," it said.

