Kendall Jenner Rang In Her 28th Birthday With Four Gorgeous Cakes - See Pics

Kendall Jenner's 28th birthday celerbations (Image Credit: Instagram/@kendalljenner)

Kendall Jenner recently celebrated her 28th birthday on November 3, 2023. She received millions of birthday wishes from her fans all around the globe. The Hollywood supermodel reciprocated the love by involving her social media family in the festivities. How did she do it, you wonder? Well, she treated her followers to a delightful photo album from her birthday celebrations. The pictures showcased her in an exquisite white gown, posing gracefully in front of a balloon decoration that spelled out 'Scorpio Baby.' And, of course, when it comes to celebrations, the Kardashians and Jenners are known for their cake game.

To our surprise, Kendall didn't settle for just one, two, or three cakes; she enjoyed a grand total of four birthday cakes. The first was a sizable rectangular cake adorned with a picture from Kendall's childhood. Then, there was a white cake with delicate sunflower designs, featuring the sweet message, 'Happy Birthday Kendall.' Next in line was a vibrant cake covered in colourful sprinkles, with the birthday wish written in cheerful pink frosting. But the standout was a cake adorned with the words, 'Twenty ate,' a playful foodie twist on her age. In her caption, Kendall playfully echoed these same words, "Twenty ate." Take a look at Kendall Jenner's post below:

Kendall Jenner has a genuine passion for food, and it's her way of expressing love. About a week ago, when her BFF Hailey Bieber fell ill, Kendall decided to offer some comfort through a homemade meal. In a heartwarming gesture, she sent a dish of creamy spaghetti pasta to Hailey. The image shared by Hailey in her Instagram Stories displayed a glass container brimming with this delectable pasta, generously garnished with what appeared to be oregano. While captioning the photo, Hailey wrote, "But does your best friend send you pasta when you are sick?" To read the full story, click here.