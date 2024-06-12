Kartik Aaryan Enjoys A Lavish 'Champions Thali In Gujarat'- Watch Video

Kartik Aaryan's Gujarati thali included a wide range of dishes (Photo Credit: Instagram/ kartikaaryan)

Kartik Aaryan is currently in Ahmedabad for work. He decided to make the most of his visit and relish some lip-smacking local food in the city. Kartik took to Instagram to share a reel featuring a lavish Gujarati thali that he enjoyed at a restaurant. As the video progresses, we see the server load the larger platter with dish after dish, until it is completely filled with delicious-looking treats. Kartik Aaryan also watches the process with rapt attention and is left rather amazed at the spread in the end.

First came the chutneys, a kachumber-like salad, khandvi and another snack. Then, the server began to fill the several bowls placed on the thali with different types of shaak (vegetable/ bean preparations) or sabzi. One of them had a luscious green colour. Kartik was also served bhakris, puri, papad, aamras, among other delicacies. When the server added halwa to his thali, Kartik asked for more after confirming what it was. He was then served what looked to be some kind of dal and curds. When the camera moved to show us different angles, we also spotted chaas and other drinks kept beside the thali.

Kartik gives a thumbs up to the camera and sniffs the thali. He says "bas", meaning that this is enough. However, the server comes to give him the final element. Kartik seems happily overwhelmed by the amount of food. He insists that this should be the last dish added with joined hands. "Champions thali in Gujarat," reads the caption of the post. This is also a reference to the soon-to-be-released Bollywood film he is currently promoting, titled Chandu Champion.

Watch the full reel below:

Wondering where in Ahmedabad Kartik Aaryan feasted on this thali? It is none other than Pakwan Dining Hall, located on the Sarkhej - Gandhinagar Highway.

