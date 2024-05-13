Kareena Kapoor Khan's Sweet Mother's Day Surprise Will Melt Your Heart

Kareena Kapoor spent Mother's Day 2024 with sons Taimur and Jehangir.

Mother's Day is one of those days when you spend time making your mom feel special. Whether taking her on a shopping spree or just cooking something for her, the little gestures matter to our mothers. This year, Mother's Day fell on May 12, and everyone, including Bollywood moms, celebrated it with a blast. One such celebrity is Kareena Kapoor Khan, who shared a glimpse of her Mother's Day 2024 celebrations with her cute sons – Taimur and Jehangir.

On May 13, the 43-year-old star took to her Instagram handle to share a carousel of pictures from her special day that showed the trio baking a delicious chocolate cake. The first picture in the series is of a gooey chocolate cake batter. Another picture shows egg whites being poured into a bowl. The third picture in the carousel shows Kareena and Jeh's hands as they mix ingredients in the bowl. The Jab We Met star also posted a picture of Taimur's cheek covered with flour.

But Kareena didn't just share the behind-the-scenes of her Mother's Day cake making; she also shared the final result – a fudgy chocolate cake – which she revealed was eaten by her kids. She captioned the carousel, “Guess who ate all my Mother's Day cake?”

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram post below:

If Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram post about her Mother's Day cake made you drool, then fret not. We have some easy cake recipes that you can whip up in no time.

1. Marble Cake

A blast of taste, marble cake is packed with the flavours of vanilla, cocoa, and chocolate, making it an absolute delight. The best part is that you can easily make this cake at home and impress your guests. Find the full recipe here.

2. Eggless Vanilla Cake

Simple, fluffy, and spongey, eggless vanilla cake is made with pantry staples. This cake is extremely versatile and ideal for birthdays and dinner parties. It is loved by kids and adults alike. Find the full recipe here.

3. Chocolate Lava Cake

A real crowd-pleaser, chocolate lava cake is made with a handful of ingredients and tastes amazing. It is a perfect indulgence for every occasion and is made with five simple ingredients. Find the full recipe here.

4. Eggless Atta Cake

Prepared in under 30 minutes, eggless atta cake is a quick and delicious recipe. This tasty chocolate flour cake is made without eggs and packed with raisins, walnuts, and jaggery. Atta cake is perfect for guilt-free indulgence. Find the full recipe for Atta Cake here.

