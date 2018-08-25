Just 5-10 Percent Weight Loss Could Slash Heart-Disease Risk: 4 Morning Rituals For Weight Loss

Here's another reason to renew your gym membership and revamp your diet. According to a new research published in the journal Mayo Clinic Proceedings, Losing just 5-10 percent of one's body weight has tremendous benefits for one's cardio metabolic health. Doing so could effectively slash risk of metabolic syndrome.Obesity is becoming a rampant cause of concern across the world. About 160 million people in the United States - or 30 percent of the population - are overweight or live with obesity. India too is fast joining the list of nations struggling with challenges of obesity. Obesity affects 5% of India's population. Obesity is a condition that is characterized by excessive body fat that increases the risk of many health problems from heart disease to diabetes and cancer.



If the findings of the latest study are to be believed long term weight loss may help promote good health. Most people when they embark on weight loss journey they only think of short-term goals. They tweak their diets in a way that would help them cut down a certain set of kilos in a stipulated time. However the challenge increases when the goal becomes a long term one. Long-term weight loss is defined as losing 5-10 percent of a peron's total weight. The American Heart Association (AHA) emphasizes that adults with excess weight should strive to lose at least this much weight in order to boost their cardiometabolic health.



The present research also backs the AHA's advice, and says that if you manage to lose even 5-10 percent of your excess body weight, it is not insignificant. This could further help you fight number of risk factors tied to your metabolic health. The new study - led by Greg Knell, a postdoctoral research fellow at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston.

If you have just begun your weight loss journey, you must know that mornings are often touted as the best time to put in all effort to lose weight. Not only can you set your metabolism racing but also burn calories throughout the day.



Here are 5 morning rituals you must follow for healthy weight loss:

1. Drink Warm Water



Starting your day with a glass of warm water cleanses the digestive system, and improves your metabolism.The custom of drinking water as the first thing in the morning is backed both in Ayurveda and in Japanese culture. You can also add some citrus flavour such as lemon or sweeten it with honey to get some extra dose of antioxidants right at the start.

2. Do not skip your breakfast

It has been reiterated time and again how breakfast is the most crucial meal of the day, and if you are still missing or skipping it for some reason, you might be sending an invitation to a few extra kilos. Make sure your breakfast is rich in protein and fibers. Both protein and fibre induce a sense of satiety, that prevent you from bingeing.

3. Grab your water bottle

According to experts, staying hydrated through the day promotes weight loss. The logic behind it is simple; drinking water helps one avoid eating and drinking extra calories in form of other high calorie beverages. With regular intake we feel fuller and thus don't eat as much.

4. Pack a healthy snack



Healthy snacking is a very sustainable strategy to lose weight. Take out some time and think of some healthy snack options instead of chomping into anything fried or greasy you see inforont of yourself. Some quick healthy snacks will keep your metabolism racing and lead you to the road to weight loss.

Follow these tips and lose weight naturally.