Japanese Company Launches 'Drinkable Mayo'; Internet Cannot Digest It

Mayonnaise is a popular condiment enjoyed by people of all ages. This subtle, creamy spread pairs well with sandwiches, fried snacks, and more. Japan is taking its love for mayonnaise to the next level. How? With the launch of a new 'Drinkable Mayo' beverage. Convenience store Lawson, a well-known Japanese chain, has launched 'Nomu Mayo' or 'Drinkable Mayonnaise.' Lawson describes it as "the chilled drink mayo fanatics have long been waiting for", according to Sora News24. Nomu Mayo comes in the luxurious packaging used for Japanese convenience store drinks. The packaging states that it is a "mayonnaise-style drink" that is "not mayonnaise." A 200-millilitre (6.8-ounce) cup of Nomu Mayo costs 198 yen (USD 1.30 or Rs 111).

The product is currently in a "test sale period". The product is first-of-its-kind and the internet seems to be having a hard time understanding this beverage.

An X user who tried the product shared that the drink is made with "milk, dairy type products and mayonnaise seasoning." After taking a sip, the user called the taste "disgusting", adding that it tasted like thinned-out mayonnaise.

Another X user shared, "Drinkable mayonnaise hit the shelves at Lawson today. Yes, it's as horrifying as it sounds. I tried it so you don't have to. Tipped it down the drain."

An X user also shared product feedback with a video of him trying the drink. After taking a few sips, he quipped, "If you don't like mayo, this may kill you," adding, "Can't say I recommend it. Might ruin mayonnaise for you forever. It's really weird. You don't need this in your life."

