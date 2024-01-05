Influencer's Bizarre Fusion Of Mayonnaise And Watermelon Disgusts Internet

The influencer shared the feedback about the dish in a Reel.

An Instagram influencer has gone viral for posting a video of adding mayonnaise on a slice of watermelon and enjoying the bizarre food fusion. Calvin Lee, based in Singapore, keeps sharing such quirky food combinations that receive many views and attract a lot of comments from his followers. The latest post has been shared with the caption "Watermelon Mayonnaise". In the video, Mr Lee is seen adding a white sauce (mayonnaise) on a slice of watermelon with a spoon till it fully covers the fruit.

Watch the video:

The influencer then picks up the watermelon slice to try it. Before taking the bite, Mr Lee shares his excitement by saying, "Let's try Watermelon Mayonnaise! I have a good feeling about this!"

And he is seen enjoying the mayo-coated watermelon with a candid reaction, "Oooooo. Nice leh!"

He also placed a bowl below the unique dish to ensure no juicy liquid or mayo dropped on his clothes.

Mr Lee later shared the feedback about the dish in a Reel. "The slight sour and salty taste of mayo blends in pretty well with the watermelon sweetness," he said, urging his followers to "Go try" the dish.

However, his followers and other Instagram users were shocked by the fusion dish.

"Send this man to North Korea already," commented one user. "Day 19 of begging you to please stop making content," said another.

"I literally dropped my jaw and started crying," a third user said.

