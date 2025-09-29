"I've Carried The Guilt": Deepinder Goyal On Zomato Food Offerings, Launches New Healthy Mode

Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal on Sunday announced the launch of a new feature on the food-delivery app aimed at encouraging healthier eating habits. Posting on his official X handle, Goyal acknowledged a long-standing blind spot: while Zomato "made eating out and ordering in easier than ever, we never really helped people truly eat better".

Goyal said Zomato did already list healthy options but had not actively promoted them. He wrote, "Yes, you could find a salad or a smoothie bowl, but the truth is, if you wanted to eat genuinely nourishing food, Zomato didn't make it easy."

Also Read: 8 Fermented Indian Drinks For Gut Health And Weight Loss

"That weighed on me," he added, "because when we say our mission is 'better food for more people', the 'better' has to mean something deeper."

For years, there's been something about Zomato that made me uneasy.



We made eating out and ordering in easier than ever, but we never really helped people truly eat better. Yes, you could find a salad or a smoothie bowl, but the truth is, if you wanted to eat genuinely… pic.twitter.com/zBmnI1c0th — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) September 29, 2025

What is Healthy Mode?

Healthy Mode is Zomato's attempt to make health-forward choices easier to find on the app. Every dish included in Healthy Mode will carry a Healthy Score - ranked from Low to Super - that reflects factors the company says matter for health: protein, complex carbohydrates, fibre, micronutrients and calories.

How it works

Zomato said it uses artificial intelligence together with restaurant menu data to compute and display the Healthy Score for each dish. The app will surface these scores when users opt into Healthy Mode, allowing customers to filter and compare menu items on the basis of the score.

Also Read: Desi Ghee vs Olive Oil: Which One Truly Helps You Lose Belly Fat?

Explaining the logic behind the rollout, Goyal said, "This is not your run-of-the-mill 'healthy mode' for beginners. We have kept the bar very high-professional athletes can rely on Healthy Mode to find food that works for them. This is personal for me. I've carried the guilt that Zomato made it easy to eat whatever you craved, but not easy to eat what your body needed. Healthy Mode is our first real step in putting that right."

Availability and next steps

Zomato said Healthy Mode is currently live in Gurugram, with plans to expand to other cities soon. Goyal invited user feedback, writing: "Try it, tear it apart, tell us where it fails. Because this is just the beginning-and for the first time, I feel we're moving meaningfully closer to truly living up to our mission: better food for more people," Goyal concluded.