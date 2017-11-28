Ivanka Trump Hyderabad Visit: 5 Local Dishes We Hope She Gets to Try

Highlights Ivanka Trump arrived in India today to attend the GES 2017 This is not her first visit to India She is here with a 350-member delegation

The daughter of the President of United States and also his advisor, Ivanka Trump arrived in India on Tuesday for the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES 2017) which is being co-hosted by India and the United States. The 8th Global Entrepreneurship Summit will be held in Hyderabad between 28th and 30th November 2017. The aim of the summit is to connect top entrepreneurship talent with investors and start-up ecosystems across the globe to innovate the world’s most exciting solutions.This is the first time that the summit is being held in India. Ivanka Trump reached Hyderabad earlier with a 350-member delegation. While the summit seems to be a great opportunity to boost India’s enabling environment for innovation and entrepreneurship and foster foreign relationships, we hope Ivanka Trump can get some time off to explore the royal city of Hyderabad.This is not her first trip to India but there’s definitely a lot to enjoy in Hyderabad, especially when it comes to their local cuisine. Hyderabadi food is globally renowned for its rich and robust dishes created in the royal kitchens of the Nizams and passed down through centuries. Here are five famous Hyderabadi dishes we hope she gets to try.One can’t really blame Hyderabad’s fixation with biryanis which is reputed to be amongst the finest in the country. The kacche gosht ki biryani is a popular courtly dish that many believe has its origins in Mughal kitchens. Made from raw meat and rice that are cooked together unlike the pakki biryanis that are made by layering separately cooked meat and rice together, this is one of the region's most well-known biryanis.Juicy chunks of chicken or mutton are beaded through a skewer char-grilled over coal fire. The kebabs are marinated in yogurt along with a host of spices such as ginger, garlic, cloves, turmeric and more that add a lovely flavour and aroma.This one is truly a royal dessert made with fried pieces of bread soaked in hot milk and topped with cream and lots of nuts and dry fruits. It is also known as Shahi Tukda and is flavoured with fragrant spices such as saffron and cardamom. The other variant of this dessert is the Khubani ka Meetha where dried apricots are cooked with lemon juice, blanched almonds and sugar.You cannot leave the city without trying this iconic dessert. The Hyderabadi Phirni is a rich combination of milk and rice that are cooked together till it thickens and becomes creamy. Bursting with flavours of rose essence and cardamom, it is set in mitti ke kasore and chilled before serving.Dalcha is believed to be a prized dish among the aristocrats of old Hyderabad. Dalcha is a Hyderabadi stew made with mutton, channa dal and tamarind for a tangy flavour. It is often served with a special rich dish called Bagara Khana.This is just a teaser for the diverse cuisine and culinary heritage of Hyderabad, but they are also some of the most legendary dishes of the city. Each one of them showcase the ancient culture and traditions of the royal city of Hyderabad.