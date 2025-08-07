US Consulate In Hyderabad Gets New Consul General

The US Consulate General in Hyderabad has a new leader at the helm. Laura E Williams, a seasoned diplomat with a strong background in technology and innovation, has been appointed as the new US Consul General, effective today.

Ms Williams, a distinguished career member of the US Senior Foreign Service, arrives in Hyderabad with a wealth of experience. Her most recent role was as the Deputy Chief Information Officer for Enterprise Services at the US Department of State, where she managed the IT platforms that connect diplomats globally.

In a statement, Ms Williams expressed her enthusiasm for the new role. "I am honoured to serve as the US Consul General in Hyderabad," she said.

"I look forward to strengthening the U.S.-India partnership across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha. I am committed to building on our strong foundation of collaboration and the growing people-to-people ties that drive growth and shared prosperity."

Throughout her career, Ms Williams has been a champion for securing sensitive data and using innovative technology to advance diplomacy. Her extensive overseas experience includes assignments at US Embassies in Nicosia, Algiers, Rome, and Mexico City.

Ms Williams also holds a BA in International Relations from American University and multiple industry certifications in technology and project management. Before joining the Foreign Service, she worked as a contractor for various US government agencies, including the US Navy Submarine Command.

In her remarks, Williams thanked her predecessor, Jennifer Larson, for her "exceptional leadership and dedication." She added, "I look forward to continuing the legacy she has built and working closely with leaders and partners across all sectors to advance our shared goals."