Isha Ambani Anand Piramal Wedding: Inside Details About The Delicious Spread At The Mumbai Wedding And Reception

Highlights Mumbai-based Foodlink Caterers served guests at the wedding Guests at Ambani-Piramal wedding were treated to Indian and global food For the wedding an array of traditional Gujarati dishes were served

More than anything, 2018 will be remembered as the year when some of the most talked-about weddings in the world took place. In India especially the wedding season was a particularly opulent one with three major weddings taking place in close succession. Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot in mid-November, followed by Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas in first week of December and Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal in mid-December. While Deepika and Ranveer chose picturesque Italy as the destination of their wedding that was a close-knit affair, Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal got married in grand affair in Mumbai that arguably surpassed all other Indian weddings in scale and grandeur. While both weddings became the talk of the town for different reasons, the one thing common between them were the caterers responsible to feed their exclusive guests.

Mumbai-based Foodlink Caterers were chosen to serve the guests at both 'DeepVeer' and Ambani-Piramal weddings and in a release sent out today, the caterers have revealed new inside details from the grandiose events.

Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal Wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's wedding at Antilia in Mumbai was one event that will be talked about for years to come. The event saw the who's who from the Indian entertainment, politics and business fields in attendance. According to the Foodlink release, they used custom-made cutlery and crockery to serve the guests at the high profile event. For the welcome drink, the team put together exotic infusions of red fruits and hibiscus to serve to the guests. A team of food stylists were especially flown down from Paris for the wedding and the guests were treated to an extensive array of traditional Gujarati dishes. To top it all off the caterers served premium desserts, including chocolates flown in from around the world, to the guests at the Ambani-Piramal wedding.

Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal Wedding Reception

The wedding reception of the newly-weds also took place in Mumbai and Foodlink were managing the F&B for the event. For the reception, guests were served the best dishes from cuisines from across the country. The menu also included Mediterranean and pan-Asian dishes, including food from Thai and Japanese cuisines. One of the highlights from the Asian menu were the dimsums from Hong Kong. For desserts, French luxury brand Laduree was roped in to serve delectable macarons to the guests. An assortment of desserts, including a counter-full of truffles, was also a part of the wedding reception menu.

Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal Wedding: The Delicious desserts served at the wedding

The caterers were also responsible for serving guests at all the functions of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding. They have revealed in their press release that while the actors chose traditional cuisines for their Konkani and Sindhi weddings, the Sangeet and Mehendi ceremonies had cuisines including Indian Chinese, barbeque and kebabs, chaat and street food. After the success of these two high-profile weddings, Foodlink Caterers have probably become one of the most sought-after caterers in the country.