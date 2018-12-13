Sindoor, Pheras: Watch Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal Wedding Snippets

The photos and dance videos of the grand festivities are viral

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal got married yesterday in a lavish ceremony at Antilia, the Ambani residence in Mumbai. A video released by the family's PR team shows snippets from the wedding ceremonies as guests watch on.

The video shows the Varmala ceremony (exchange of garlands) of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal followed by kanyadaan. The bride's father, billionaire Mukesh Ambani hands over his daughter to Mr Piramal.

After this, the couple takes their saat pheras or seven vows around the fire. An emotional Nita Ambani is seen hugging her daughter.

The video then moves on to the sindoor ceremony as Anand Piramal puts sindoor on Isha Ambani's forehead.

The varmala cermony of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal

This ritual is followed by the groom tying a mangalsutra to the bride's neck. The newly-wed couple then takes the blessings of elders by touching their feet.

Anand Piramal ties a mangalsutra on Isha Ambani's neck

All the guests are seen looking on at the rituals. Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Hillary Clinton seated beside former President Pranab Mukherjee are among the most prominent ones who can be seen looking on in the video.

Isha Ambani during her wedding ceremony

Anant Ambani, Shloka Mehta and the bride and groom's family are seen sitting around the couple during the rituals.

The kanyadaan ceremony of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal

The grand Ambani-Piramal wedding was attended by guests all over the globe. From the who's who of Bollywood to politicians and businessmen, the wedding was an extravagant affair.

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani and Shlokaa Mehta at the rituals

The photos and dance videos of the grand festivities are viral, with many calling it the "wedding of the year".

The couple had their pre-wedding festivities in Udaipur and international singer Beyonce performed in a private concert for the family and guests. The couple had a grand engagement at Italy's Lake Como.

Hillary Clinton and Pranab Mukherjee look on at the rituals

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan look on at the rituals

On the guest list were former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton, former president Pranab Mukherjee, Sharad Pawar, Rajnath Singh, Mamata Banerjee, Maneka Gandhi, N Chandrababu Naidu, Rajinikanth, HD Deve Gowda, Vijay Rupani, Suresh Prabhu and P Chidambaram.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at Isha Ambani's wedding

From Bollywood, newly-weds Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone graced the occasion. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan were also present. The Bachchan family, Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan were also present.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya at the wedding

The wedding invitation included necklaces and precious stones stacked in a two-tier floral box, costing a whopping Rs. 3,00,000 each, media reports said.

Guests at the wedding celebrations in Udaipur had access to an app mapping out the activities.



The Ambani and Piramal families have been friends for four decades and the wedding will bring India's two most influential families closer.