Behind The Grandeur Of The Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal Wedding

Ex-US secretary of state Hillary Clinton is attending Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's wedding

Bling, Bollywood and Beyonce: this is what can be said about the wedding of the daughter of India's richest man. Isha Ambani, daughter of billionaire businessman Mukesh Ambani, is set to marry Anand Piramal today. And even after the back-to-back fancy weddings of DeepVeer and NickYanka, the Ambani-Piramal wedding is at another level of grandeur.

Guests of the Ambanis, which included the biggest Bollywood stars, witnessed a private concert of Singer Beyonce in Udaipur as part of the pre-wedding bash. More than 100 chartered flights landed in Udaipur's sleepy airport ferrying guests to be part of the Ambani-Piramal grand celebrations. Even former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton was part of the lavish pre-wedding festivities for Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal.

The Clintons and the Ambanis have an association that goes back more than 18 years and have met several times both in India and abroad, according to some media reports.

Steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and newly-weds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were among the guests joining the bash.

In fact, guests at the wedding celebrations in Udaipur had access to an app mapping out the activities.

The wedding invitation included necklaces and precious stones stacked in a two-tier floral box, costing a whopping Rs 3,00,000 each, media reports said.

The wedding, that will bring together two of India's most influential families, is the latest in a series of high-profile marriages that began last year when Virat Kohli tied the knot with Anushka Sharma. The wedding was followed by other big-fat-Indian weddings like that of Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas.

(With inputs from Reuters)